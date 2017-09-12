  • STV
Tickets for Scotland's first pug festival to go on sale

Laura Piper Laura Piper

A festival devoted entirely to pugs is to be held in West Lothian next year.

PugFest: Scotland's first pug festival is coming to West Lothian.
PugFest: Scotland's first pug festival is coming to West Lothian.

A festival entirely devoted to pugs is to be held in Scotland for the first time.

Organisers of PugFest, a popular event dubbed the Glastonbury for pugs, will venture north next year after fans of the wrinkled pooches kept calling for it to come to Scotland.

Tickets for the event are to be released "very soon" according to organisers and the event will be held on April 29, 2018 at the Scottish National Equine Centre in West Lothian.

Co-organiser, Martin Clowes, 49, said the group received a huge amount of interest and suggestion from venues all over the country.

"Everyone is really excited about the event already," says Martin. "We have wanted to hold PugFest in Scotland for a long time and we are so pleased it's finally happening.

"There is a real buzz about the event already, and we have already had offers from Scottish people who want to have stalls at the event.

"We think it'll be called 'Och Aye Pug The Noo'. I can just see all the pugs in kilts already."

The festival originally began in South Wales in 2014 in memory of a little rescue pug called Poppy.

"My son Rob was obsessed with pugs and I kept saying 'when you're old enough to have one you can get one'," says Martin.

"So I got him a rescue pug - Poppy - who was three-years-old.

"Poppy had her own Twitter account, with thousands of followers from all over the world. Rob would put up videos called the Poppy diaries."

Poppy the pug quickly became a global sensation on Twitter, racking up a whopping 17,000 followers from all over the world.

The father and son duo decide to hold a pug meet-up, bringing together people with a love of a breed and those fans who had been following Poppy on social media.

But tragedy struck shortly before the gathering. Poppy got very poorly and the event was put on hold as she was rushed to the vets.

What Rob thought was Hayfever or a cold turned out to be a tumour and Poppy sadly passed away in 2014.

PugFest will arrive in Scotland in 2018.


With tributes to Poppy pouring, and her death trending in on social media, Rob decided to host PugFest in her memory.

The event, which is in its third year, has attracted more than 125,000 visitors to various PugFest events - with many travelling down from Scotland to attend.

And now organisers will host a Highland Games themed festival for pugs all over Scotland after tickets went on sale on Tuesday.

As Martin says: "We had a lot of interest from people, but we couldn't ask for more with the equestrian centre - it's perfect.

"We hold a lot of our events at equestrian centres. They give us this amazing indoor space, which will be good with the often unpredictable Scottish weather.

"The location will be great for people coming from all over Scotland - it's very accessible."

