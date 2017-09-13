  • STV
  • MySTV

Why Aileen? All you need to know about how storms are named

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

From Aileen to Hector to Winifred, here are the storms that could hit this winter.

Storms: Why are some given names and others aren't?
Storms: Why are some given names and others aren't? © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Storm Aileen has hit Britain - and she is the first named storm of the season.

Flood warnings were issued and the Borders and parts of southern Scotland experienced heavy rain and winds of up to 75mph.

But what's with the name? Why Aileen?

Earlier this year we had Storm Doris causing chaos for motorists. Last December we saw the fearsome Storm Barbara and Storm Conor hit one after the other, bringing winds of up to 90mph.

In years gone by we have also experienced Gertrude, Henry, Desmond and Imogen.

Here we get to the bottom of why some storms are named, as well as what names could be popping up in our weather warnings over the coming months.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1397639-flood-warnings-and-storm-aileen-brings-wind-and-rain/ | default

Why are storms named?

Doris: Snowy storm caused chaos for motorists in February.
Doris: Snowy storm caused chaos for motorists in February.

In the autumn and winter of 2015/16, the Met Office partnered with the Irish met service, Met Éireann, to launch a pilot scheme in which members of the public could suggest names for storms.

The Name our Storms initiative was a hit, with thousands of people sending in suggestions ahead of the UK's first named storm, Abigail, in November 2015.

Surveys indicate that naming storms has increased public awareness of them and the likelihood of people taking action to keep themselves safe.

For example, Storm Doris this February achieved an 89% awareness score with 94% of those respondents finding the severe weather warning useful.

A YouGov survey from 2016 showed that 55% of those surveyed took steps to prepare for stormy weather after hearing that a storm had been named.

Which storms are named?

Warning: Storms are named based on potential impact.
Warning: Storms are named based on potential impact.

A storm is named based on its possible impact rather than on whether it meets a particular threshold.

Factored in is whether or not a storm is to have a medium or high impact on the UK and/or Ireland in terms of wind, rain and snow.

The easiest rule of thumb, however, is to go by the National Severe Weather Warning Systems of the UK and Ireland respectively.

If the storm has the potential to cause an amber or red warning on either of these weather systems, it's going to get a name.

In the 2016/17 season, five storms were named, starting with Angus and ending with Ewan, while in 2015/16 there were 11, beginning with Abigail and finishing with Katie.

How are storms named?

As you may have figured out, named storms over the course of a season progress alphabetically.

The list starts with a name beginning with A - although the season's first storm alternates between a male or female name each year.

It then progresses as far along the alphabet as weather permits, with the exception of Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

The names themselves are compiled using suggestions submitted by both the British and Irish publics to the Met Office and Met Éireann respectively.

What are this season's storms named?

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.