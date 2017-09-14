Breathtaking tip of remote Shetland island up for sale

The 98-hectare peninsula is described as 'one of the most beautiful places in the UK'.

Island life: The peninsula is at the most northern part of Shetland. David Murray

There's getting away from it all and then there's this - the entire northern point of a breathtaking Scottish island has just gone on sale off the coast of Shetland.

Described by its current owner as the "most incredible place on earth", Fethaland is a 98-hectare croft in North Roe, Shetland's most northerly village.

It is on the market for £595,000 alongside three smaller, tenanted crofts, one of which has a four-bedroom family home.

The majestic peninsula, known for the killer whales and puffins which roam its waters, has belonged to David Murray's family for more than 150 years.

"I've worked and travelled all over the world but there's nowhere like it," he says.

"I would like a good custodian to have it and care for it."

An idyllic location, Fethaland is as interesting as it is beautiful. David Murray

It comes with a four-bedroom family home. David Murray

David's father, Douglas Murray, was the last person to be born there, before moving to North Roe in 1944. Fethaland itself has been uninhabited since 1940.

"It's a really peaceful, quiet place now," says David. "It used to a busy hub of a place, with fishing boats that would go out around 100 at a time.

"They'd be out at sea for three days before bringing back fish to salt and spread out on the stones by the shore to dry."

The boats would go out to sea three days at a time. David Murray

The rare and exciting opportunity to purchase Fethaland, along with the neighbouring crofts of Hooplees, Largarth and Houllsquoy.

Known for its incredible scenery and Viking History, Fethaland is being described by property agents as arguably one of the most beautiful places in the UK.

It is being described as a rare and exciting opportunity. David Murray

Neil Risk Solicitors say they are expecting interest from parties all around the world and have already welcomed a few enquiries.

"There has been interest and we've had a lot of media attention," says Laura Sinclair.

David himself says he is happy to show interested people around and "tell them the history".

They are expecting interest from all over the world. David Murray

Fethaland has a long history of human settlement, spanning from prehistoric times right up until the 20th century, when the fishing station, established during the 15th and 16th centuries, became redundant.

An idyllic location for countryside and coastal exploring, Fethaland is described as interesting as it is beautiful.

Fethaland has a long history of human settlement. David Murray

There is a large oval prehistoric house situated on the lowest part of the peninsula and on the east side of the Isle of Fethaland you can find oval shapes carved into the soapstone cliffs, which are evidence of bowls from Shetland's Viking past.

David, who cites health and family reasons for moving on, says he is now looking forward to it being handed over to another proud owner.

The area is now on the market for £595,000. David Murray

His own plans are to perhaps move to the mainland and carry on his dog training - having qualified for the Scottish Nationals this year.

"We're looking to move away now," he says. "I don't see myself coming back but I would like to see a good custodian take it on."

For more details please visit the property page.

Don’t miss out on what’s coming your way on STV. Sign up to our 'Coming Up' email, delivered straight to your inbox, every Friday. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Coming Up' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on what’s coming your way on STV. Sign up to our 'Coming Up' email, delivered straight to your inbox, every Friday. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Coming Up' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.