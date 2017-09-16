In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

A stop at a romantic spot in the Trossachs and red deer ignore a photographer.

Tranquil: A quiet moment in the Trossachs. Colin Wilson / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

This week photographers have captured a traquil romantic moment in the Trossachs and a pair of red deer who refuse to look into the lens without the promise of food.

Untouched sands at Luskintyre by Łrn Klly‎

A picture perfect beach untouched by footprints on Harris. Łrn Klly‎

"My parents got married on Harris and it's their ten year anniversary this year so we were returning to celebrate," explains Łrn.

"Luskintyre is my favourite place in the outer Hebrides, it looks like an oil painting when you're standing on the beach and I couldn't resist capturing the tranquility of it all.

"You don't have to be a talented photographer to capture the beauty of Harris because the island does all the work for you, you just have to stand there and breathe it in.

"My family is from Dunoon in Argyll but we are regular visitors to all of the Hebrides...because why would you need to go anywhere else?"

Horse power by Martin Ross

Two Clydesdale horses prepare for an event in Falkirk. Martin Ross

"This photo was taken at the horse power event held at Falkirk helix," Martin says.

"It was taken early in the morning when the exhibitors were setting up there displays. I liked the way the light created long shadows."

Banchory by night by Monika Bielecka‎

A car rounds the corner near Banchory in the early hours. Monika Bielecka‎

"I am living in Aberdeen but the photo was taken in Banchory area. I had some idea of the photo which was crossing my mind, and the night scenery in a forest was part of it," explains Monika.

"I know the area up above Banchory and I thought that would be a perfect location for my photo, so I drove there in the midnight on Saturday night.

"I was driving around looking for a right place and then just decided to turn back as I thought I have already passed the places which would suit my needs.

"I found the place on the side of the road where I could easily turn the car, what I did and then I saw the moon up between the trees and with the trees brighten up with the lights from my car was looking magical and a bit spooky and I thought 'wow, I love it'.

So, I just left the car as it was on the side of the road with lights on and started taking photos and then unexpectedly someone was driving up. I didn't expect anyone as it was 1am.

"I quickly set the camera for a long exposure hoping for a nice effect and in the end, I wasn't disappointed.

"I can say, I was just in the right place at a right time."

Tomorrow's memories by Linda Ross

Crystal clear waters on the Isle of Eriskay. Linda Ross

"My daughter and I went on a touring holiday of the Outer Hebrides in August this year and this photograph was taken on Eriskay," Linda says.

"The water was so blue and crystal clear it was quite amazing and my aim was to capture the beautiful layers of colour in this landscape, as today's moments are tomorrows memories."

'We're not talking to you' by Margaret Niven

The two deer refused to pose without the promise of food. Margaret Niven

"I was passing the area as I had been camping at the Balloch O' Dee campsite and noticed the sign for the red deer range," says Margaret.

"I took the photo because it is not every day we see two red deer stags as close as they were to me."

Glenfinnan Viaduct by Colin Ritchie

A train rounds the corner of Scotland's famous viaduct. Colin Ritchie

"I was just visiting Glenfinnan as we were down in Glen Coe on holiday," explains Colin.

"The weather wasn't the best but it just added to the look of the photo."

Ben Nevis from Caledonian Canal by Annie MacIntyre Collier‎

Ben Nevis unusually clear of any cloud. Annie MacIntyre Collier‎

"As we live on the Isle of South Uist, we travel to Glasgow frequently to visit family," explains Annie.

"The ferry takes us to Mallaig and we drive from there through the most beautiful countryside to Glasgow.

"On our way home last Saturday, we had time to spare so went for a wander round the Caledonian Canal.

"So often, the top of Ben Nevis is hidden in cloud so to prove that this is not always the case I took this photo."

Oban ferry by Frances Black

A ferry heads towards Oban harbour. Frances Black

"I walk most days along the sea front in Oban where I live , it is a beautiful place," says Frances.

"The boat is the MV Coruisk."

A romantic stop in the Trossachs by Colin Wilson

A peacefully stop at Loch Ard in the Trossachs. Colin Wilson

"This photograph was taken at Loch Ard while on a day trip through the beautiful Trossachs," says Colin.

"I remember the day well because it was a couple of weeks before Sonya and I got married. I'm sure most of your members will remember our story from my wife's postings here. She is an American and we connected over one of my Scotland from the roadside photos back in March of 2015.

"A fast friendship turned into sharing our lives together. Sonya has made Scotland her new home. Together we travel the back roads of this great country looking for unique and amazing photography opportunities.

"This country of ours is vast, mysterious and awe inspiring, so finding an incredible place to photograph is easy. However, sometimes finding the right light to make the photo happen eludes you.

"This day was grey and overcast. As our car rounded a corner, this simply incredible place presented itself and we had to stop and capture the moment."

Arria by Stuart Sanderson

The M80's recognisable mermaid sculpture at night. Stuart Sanderson

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.