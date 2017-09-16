Family struck twice by meningitis due to rare immune condition

Siblings Alice and Matthew Easton contracted the deadly disease five years apart.

Meningitis: Alice and Matthew both suffered from the deadly disease. Alice Easton

Alice Easton and her older brother Matthew share quite a few things in common.

Both suffer from asthma and were diagnosed with the same allergies as one another.

Yet they didn't realise they both harboured an extremely rare condition which made them both susceptible to contracting serious bacterial infections.

Five years apart, they would both be in intensive care fighting bacterial meningitis and septicemia, their worried parents unsure if they would be lucky enough to have two children beat the deadly disease.

At six and a half years old, Alice Easton was just like her other classmates, enjoying primary three in her hometown of Coldingham in Berwickshire.

Just 24 hours later, she would be rushed to hospital some 50 miles away with a police escort in a desperate bid to save her life.

Collected from school with a high temperature, Kath Easton was told by her GP that her daughter was possibly suffering from a virus and to keep her cool and give her calpol.

Her father looking after her the next morning, Kath was shocked to find her daughter "floppy and weak" when she arrived home at lunchtime, and believes not noticing that change could have had a very different outcome.

Struggling to even take herself to the toilet, Kath was carrying her daughter upstairs when she noticed a rash on Alice's skin.

Alice was in hospital for weeks after her ordeal. Alice Easton

"I noticed she had this very dark irregular blood coloured patch just at the top of her buttock and then I noticed another one on her leg and I immediately knew that there was something wrong," Kath says.

Kath had discovered little Alice's body was being attacked by the flesh-eating infection septicemia. Within minutes her GP had arrived and called an ambulance, administering antibiotics as they raced to Edinburgh's Sick Kids hospital with a police escort.

Tests confirmed she had contracted bacterial meningitis and septicemia and was transferred into intensive care.

A deadly disease which can strike without warning, meningitis can kill one in ten suffers and leave a third of survivors with life-altering after-effects which can be as severe as deafness, brain damage and loss of limbs.

Meningitis Research Foundation estimates that there are on average around 3,200 cases of meningitis and septicaemia each year in the UK.

"I can always remember the size of her in the bed, she just looked so tiny," says Kath.

"During that period of being in hospital she lost a lot of weight and I can always remember the pictures of her, she was a wee skinny thing by the time she had recovered.

"It was a very scary thing."

A few days later Alice was moved into a ward where she would spend weeks recovering, the rotted flesh on her body cleaned and redressed by nurses - a painful memory for the now 25-year-old.

Alice was left with scarring from the septicemia. Alice Easton

"To be honest what I remember most about that was having to be woken up every few hours to have it redressed and cleaned out because it was in a bad way and I've now got a scar on my leg and my buttock as well from the septicemia," Alice recalls.

"She had been very very lucky and certainly the consultant in the hospital said if it hadn't been for our GP being so quick at getting the antibiotics into her, even that hour up to Edinburgh could have made a difference," Kath adds.

Being so young, Alice's recollections of her time in hospital are hazy, yet one memory stands out amongst the others. Devastated at missing the festivities of Halloween and Bonfire Night, her welcome home party was a glittering display in the night sky.

"The thing that stands out the most was when I got home, it was quite late at night and my dad had put together a bonfire night in our back garden and set off some fireworks to make up for the fact I was so devastated that I had missed it," she says.

After Alice's ordeal, the family returned to normal life. Eldest daughter Hannah, now 32, moved to Edinburgh for university and in 2005 her brother Matthew followed suit.

Settling into his new flat at Pollock Halls in the city, the 18-year-old was enjoying student life to the full and Kath was not expecting to see her son for a few weeks.

Yet just six days after dropping him off at his halls of residence, Kath received a call from Matthew who had been looking forward to attending his Freshers ball that night.

Instead was lying in bed with a sore head and was tearful, a trait Kath says was unlike her son at all.

Matthew was a bright student who loved playing rugby. Alice Easton

"He said he had a really sore head and maybe I should have thought more of the headache but I thought he's been out at the pub with students and had too much lager at the first week of uni so I never for a minute thought it was meningitis," she says.

Kath says her mother's instinct kicked in and she asked her husband Colin to drive to Edinburgh and take Matthew home to recover from what she thought was a bad case of the flu.

But just 50 minutes later the phone rang, with news that he was about to be put into an ambulance and taken to the Western General Hospital.

A friend had checked on Matthew to borrow his kilt for the ball but found him in such a bad state the warden of the halls quickly phoned the emergency services.

Kath says: "We always reckoned that Gregor, who is still his friend, if Gregor had not called in to get his kilt that he could have just died in his room.

"I can remember the journey between here and the Western and just wondering if he would be alive when we got there."

Alice was just 12 years old at the time, and while she says her memory of that evening is "vague and blurry", she can recall her father being "devastated" as he found them in a small room next to the hospital's A&E department and told them meningitis had returned to their family for a second time.

"It was like they were reliving what they went through five years prior," she says.

Matthew had a seizure when he arrived at hospital and was put into an induced coma before being taken to intensive care, just like his little sister had. Septicemia spots had appeared on his legs and he battled against the bacterial meningitis which ravaged his body.

As Alice was looked after by her elder sister, Kath and Colin sat by his bedside and were told there was a 50/50 chance that their son would pull through.

His fight was harder than Alice's his mother recalls, but he was slowly woken from his coma after a few days. He was placed on a drip, unable to swallow and needed help walking even the small steps to the toilet.

Weak and thin following his fight, he was forced to quit playing rugby, a sport he had enjoyed for a number of years, to avoid any pressure being placed on the fluid around his skull which becomes inflamed in meningitis patients.

Matthew, now 31, has recovered from his ordeal but was forced to give up rugby. Alice Easton

Determined to return to university, he completed his course over five years, gaining a first class masters degree in mechanical engineering and took up running to strengthen his body.

Now 31, he prefers not to discuss his battle with meningitis, his mother adding that he very much sees it as part of his past.

Having two members of the same family contract meningitis is extremely rare and doctors began to take an interest in the siblings. While tests on their elder sister Hannah proved inconclusive, both Matthew and Alice were found to have a complement deficiency.

Alice explains: "Our white blood cells basically don't get the same signals and they dont fight off infection as well as you would expect from people our age and our immune systems can take a bit of a beating even when you're just trying to fight a common cold."

A change in climate or new surroundings such as moving house can cause the siblings to feel unwell, forcing them to take antibiotics to fight off chest infections or the flu which can floor them for weeks.

It also means there is an enhanced risk both siblings could contract bacterial meningitis again in the future.

The Easton family (pictured at Hannah's wedding) are determined to raise awareness. Alice Easton

Meningitis Research Foundation says that when people are found to have a complement deficiency, they are normally offered the Men B vaccination, a quadrivalent vaccination protecting against A,C, W135 and Y strains, pneumococcal vaccinations and the flu vaccine, as well as ensuring all routine vaccinations have been offered.

"We're very grateful to Alice and Michael for raising awareness during Meningitis Awareness Week," says Mary Millar, Scotland manager at Meningitis Research Foundation.

"At this time of year, many young people will be starting university. It's good news that uptake of the MenACWY vaccine has been high in Scotland, but there are still some forms of the disease which are not covered by vaccines so it is vital that people are aware of the symptoms.

"University students should watch out for each other. If someone has meningitis it can be like a very bad hangover that quickly gets worse. It can be deadly, so act fast and get medical help."

For Alice, awareness is a high priority and she regularly hands out symptom cards and tries to educate herself as much as possible about the disease so she is prepared in case it returns for a third time in her family.

"I think people don't realise how dangerous it can be," she says.

"If it hadn't been for my brother's flatmates calling an ambulance and if it hadn't been for my GP phoning an ambulance and administering antibiotics so quickly to me, god knows what the outcome could have been for me and Matthew."

