Reality TV: Dugdale joins list of Scots celebrity contestants

The former Scottish Labour leader follows in the paw prints of George Galloway.

Kezia Dugdale: Heading to Australia for I'm a Celebrity. PA

Kezia Dugdale is expected to join I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in the Australian outback on Tuesday night.

The former Scottish Labour leader's move has caused some controversy, with her party refusing her permission to appear on the show.

Dugdale said she would donate a portion of her appearance fee, as well as her MSP's salary for the time she is away.

She is not the only Scottish celebrity to have appeared on a reality television show, however, with a fellow politician among the most notable.

Here are a few of the top names.

George Galloway

George Galloway will forever be associated with the shudder-inducing cat incident.

In a task that is forever seared into everyone's minds, the former MP pretended he was a cat on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

Crouched on all fours, the 63-year-old Dundonian was filmed purring and licking imaginary milk from the hands of the actress Rula Lenska.

John Barrowman

Captain Jack took on a new role for Dancing on Ice.

The Doctor Who actor took part in Dancing on Ice in 2006.

Paired with Olga Sharutenko, a Russian former competitive ice dancer, Barrowman lasted just four weeks on the show.

He went head-to-head with Stefan Booth, who the judges voted to keep in the competition instead.

Lulu

In 2011, Lulu took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Paired up with New Zealand ballroom dancer Brendan Cole, the Glaswegian singer went home in the fifth week after six dances and an average score of 24.5.

Tommy Sheridan

Tommy Sheridan appeared in the Big Brother house in 2009. © STV

The former Labour politician appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

Sheridan spent 20 days in the house before becoming the fifth person to be evicted.

Judy Murray

Judy Murray took part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was on the show for eight weeks, being eliminated after dancing a Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins.

Gail Porter

Gail Porter was the fourth person to leave. PA

Gail Porter, 46, took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, becoming the fourth person to be evicted.

Speaking after her eviction, Porter told presenter Emma Willis: "That was the worst situation I've ever been in - and I've been sectioned!"

Carol Smillie

The TV presenter lasted nine weeks. PA

Glaswegian TV presenter Carol Smillie took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Lasting nine weeks, the Changing Rooms host met her match when she was faced with the Viennese Waltz and Samba, in a two-dance challenge.

Having been in the bottom two the week before, it was her week to go.

Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson will appear in a charity version of Bake Off. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives will take part in a special episode of the Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Davidson had previously appeared on Bake Off sister show, An Extra Slice, in 2016.

The appearance will raise money for charity, her party said.

Susan Calman

Taking part in this year's Strictly, Susan Calman is now in the final seven of the dancing competition.

She took on the flamenco with dance partner Kevin Clifton in week ten. Can she go all the way?

