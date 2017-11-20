  • STV
  • MySTV

Reality TV: Dugdale joins list of Scots celebrity contestants

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The former Scottish Labour leader follows in the paw prints of George Galloway.

Kezia Dugdale: Heading to Australia for I'm a Celebrity.
Kezia Dugdale: Heading to Australia for I'm a Celebrity. PA

Kezia Dugdale is expected to join I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in the Australian outback on Tuesday night.

The former Scottish Labour leader's move has caused some controversy, with her party refusing her permission to appear on the show.

Dugdale said she would donate a portion of her appearance fee, as well as her MSP's salary for the time she is away.

She is not the only Scottish celebrity to have appeared on a reality television show, however, with a fellow politician among the most notable.

Here are a few of the top names.

George Galloway

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUqlzqA7T_A | youtube

George Galloway will forever be associated with the shudder-inducing cat incident.

In a task that is forever seared into everyone's minds, the former MP pretended he was a cat on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

Crouched on all fours, the 63-year-old Dundonian was filmed purring and licking imaginary milk from the hands of the actress Rula Lenska.

John Barrowman

Captain Jack took on a new role for Dancing on Ice.
Captain Jack took on a new role for Dancing on Ice.

The Doctor Who actor took part in Dancing on Ice in 2006.

Paired with Olga Sharutenko, a Russian former competitive ice dancer, Barrowman lasted just four weeks on the show.

He went head-to-head with Stefan Booth, who the judges voted to keep in the competition instead.

Lulu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGf4LGEG1II | youtube

In 2011, Lulu took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Paired up with New Zealand ballroom dancer Brendan Cole, the Glaswegian singer went home in the fifth week after six dances and an average score of 24.5.

Tommy Sheridan

Tommy Sheridan appeared in the Big Brother house in 2009.
Tommy Sheridan appeared in the Big Brother house in 2009. © STV

The former Labour politician appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

Sheridan spent 20 days in the house before becoming the fifth person to be evicted.

Judy Murray

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ9kuM4692g | youtube

Judy Murray took part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was on the show for eight weeks, being eliminated after dancing a Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins.

Gail Porter

Gail Porter was the fourth person to leave.
Gail Porter was the fourth person to leave. PA

Gail Porter, 46, took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, becoming the fourth person to be evicted.

Speaking after her eviction, Porter told presenter Emma Willis: "That was the worst situation I've ever been in - and I've been sectioned!"

Carol Smillie

The TV presenter lasted nine weeks.
The TV presenter lasted nine weeks. PA

Glaswegian TV presenter Carol Smillie took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Lasting nine weeks, the Changing Rooms host met her match when she was faced with the Viennese Waltz and Samba, in a two-dance challenge.

Having been in the bottom two the week before, it was her week to go.

Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson will appear in a charity version of Bake Off.
Ruth Davidson will appear in a charity version of Bake Off. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives will take part in a special episode of the Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Davidson had previously appeared on Bake Off sister show, An Extra Slice, in 2016.

The appearance will raise money for charity, her party said.

Susan Calman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS3gNk0BvkA | youtube

Taking part in this year's Strictly, Susan Calman is now in the final seven of the dancing competition.

She took on the flamenco with dance partner Kevin Clifton in week ten. Can she go all the way?

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1402603-dugdale-refused-permission-to-appear-on-i-m-a-celebrity/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.