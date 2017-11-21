  • STV
Wha hae! Photo project captures 101 Scotsmen in kilts

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Kilted doctors, engineers, policemen, postmen, park rangers and teachers took part.

Tartaned up: 101 men took part in the project.
Tartaned up: 101 men took part in the project. Bob McDevitt

Scotsmen across the country have been getting kilted up for a "cheeky" photo book ahead of the festive season.

From Stornoway to Strathaven, Dumfries to Aberdeen, 101 men from bus drivers to postmen have all donned the tartan for a year-long project called 101 Men in Kilts.

Shot by portrait photographer Bob McDevitt, the aim was to capture "real modern Scotsmen" including bus drivers, engineers, barbers, policemen, postmen, park rangers and doctors.

"It's fun and not overly sexy, just a wee bit of cheek ," says Bob, 50, who also runs the Aye Write and Bloody Scotland festivals.

"I didn't want it to look like a kilt catalogue or anything."

Craig McDougall - actor from East Kilbride
Craig McDougall - actor from East Kilbride Bob McDevitt

The brave models, aged from 18 to 58, include Blair Munro, a barber from Cumbernauld, who runs the Rednecks Barber Shop on the High Street in Glasgow and postman David Carruth from Elderslie.

Policeman Jonny Healy from Glasgow was up for it too, though Bob says many of the men found the whole thing a bit of a laugh.

"A lot of the guys had never had their portrait taken before, so they found it quite funny," he says.

"It's been quite a big job, 101 different shoots, but I started out with guys I knew and it was quite interesting from there as people started recommending their husbands, sons and brothers to me.

"I really like that they're all different occupations."

David Carruth - postman from Elderslie
David Carruth - postman from Elderslie Bob McDevitt

Bob was pretty certain too that he didn't want just bonny misty hills and lochs, though those would be great, and he set up some gritty city street shots too.

"One guy, Graham, I shot him on his wedding on the Isle of Arran," he says. "That was a beautiful location."

Graham MacIver - shot on his wedding day.
Graham MacIver - shot on his wedding day. Bob McDevitt

Bob had been commissioned to do the project by BackPage Press.

"They had already done pub dogs in Glasgow the previous year so I think they were looking for something else that was quite fun ahead of Christmas," he says.

"This came up as an idea I think after the big draw of Outlander and the return of the kilted Scottish hero."

Jonny Healy - policeman from Glasgow.
Jonny Healy - policeman from Glasgow. Bob McDevitt

The book is not set to be a popular stocking filler and is now in stock at all good bookshops and online.

"The boys are pretty excited about it all," says Bob. "They're in a double page spread in the Sun newspaper today.

"It was a really fun thing to do and it was very important to me that it involved lots of different guys - this was about ordinary men reflecting modern Scotland."

