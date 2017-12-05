Prime Minister offers up recipe for school cookbook

Theresa May responded to a request from eight-year-old Amber in Glenlivet.

Baking: The pupils at Glenlivet Primary tried out Theresa May's recipe. STV

A primary school in Moray were delighted when the Prime Minister recently responded to a request to add a recipe to their charity cookbook.

The 16 pupils at Glenlivet Primary contacted famous people including the Queen and Harry Potter author JK Rowling, as well as Theresa May.

The Prime Minister is the only one to respond so far and eight-year-old Amber Innes was excited she took the time to reply.

"I thought it would be good to ask her just to see how it would be if she wrote back", Amber said.

"I was really excited - I wrote that I was a primary four pupil and maybe she would write a recipe to me. I was really excited and amazed."

Recipe: The book will be sold off for charity. STV

The Prime Minister offered up a recipe for chocolate oat cake - although the reaction from the pupils was a bit mixed, with one pupil saying they tasted like porridge.

Their teacher, Alison Woodcock, said the famous edition has really helped the children to rise to the challenge.

Ms Woodcock added: "I think what was particularly amazing is how quickly Theresa May replied.

"I think often there must be children across the country that write to famous people and it might be months and months before they get a response.

"For Amber to get a response so quickly was just fantastic."

The class have their fingers crossed that more responses will come through the post soon.

