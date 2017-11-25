In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Crisp white journeys through the first snowfall of winter and mountain sunrises.

Winter sunrise: Glencoe just before the clouds rolled in. John McSporran

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

From crisp white journeys through the first snowfall and winter mountain sunrises, take a look at some of their favourite shots taken as the festive season approaches.

Still moments by David Singleton

Heavy clouds roll in at Ben Nevis summit. David Singleton

"Myself and a friend set out from Bellshill about midnight to travel up for a very early start to be able to get maximum light," says David.

"As for the picture, my friend was in front by the time I got my camera out - he was a fair bit away.

"The scene was unbelievable, it was so quiet and calm, and with the sun trying to pierce the cloud the scene just looked so desolate. We never met anyone else that day. A truly magical day."

Granite City by Mike Shepherd

Towers of granite in old Aberdeen. Mike Shepherd

"Aberdeen is sometimes known as the Granite City and these three granite buildings dominate the skyline in the city centre," says Mike.

"They illustrate the Scottish baronial architectural style that was popular in the 19th century, a style influenced by the castles of Scotland.

"From left to right the buildings are the arts centre, the citadel and the Mitchell Hall."

Watching the waves by Mark Chambers

A seat for contemplation in Dumfries and Galloway. Mark Chambers

"I live close to Sandyhills and went down early in the hope of a good sunrise but as often happens it was disappointing," says Mark.

"Walking back along the cliffs I suddenly saw that the light was getting interesting and I could see a couple of people on the beach.

"I knew that there was a bench at the bottom of the cliffs which always make a good focal point so I ran the last few hundred yards to snap an image before the sun burst through the clouds."

Glasgow arch by John Hastings

Eerie night-time shot on the Green. John Hastings

"I was scouting round to find a spot to take pictures of the fireworks at Glasgow Green," says John.

"I was looking for an overall image of the crowd gathering to set the scene.

"The shadow effect was a fortunate coincidence but helps balance the picture I think."

Lighthouse journey by John Sloan

Hill of the Red Fox. John Sloan

"This was taken at the view point above Kyleakin on the Isle of Skye side of the bridge," says John.

"The hill is called 'The Hill of the Red Fox'."

Sunrise on Glencoe by John McSporran

Sunrise on Glencoe from Beinn a'Chrulaiste. John McSporran

"The photo was taken on a morning climb of Beinn a'Chrulaiste in Glencoe to catch the sunrise over the mountains," says John.

"Just after taking the photo the view was blotted out by a snow storm."

Winter roads by Morag MacDonald Pickthall‎

Journey through the snow. Morag MacDonald Pickthall‎

"I took it on my way to my ceramic painting business I have in Fort Augustus," says Morag.

"It's on the south side of Loch Ness and this is one of the keepers' cottages that I pass every day. I love taking this view as it's so picturesque.

"Often there are deer on the hill next to the cottage, too. I live in Foyers and travel this road almost every day and love it as it's never the same each day."

Snow Bunting by William Dickson‎

Snow buntings are large buntings, with striking `snowy' plumages. William Dickson

"I went up Cairngorm Mountain especially to get this shot," says William.

"Snow Bunting - below 0 °C - but worth the wait."

Harbour lights by Maggie Barclay

Arbroath harbour on a November evening. Maggie Barclay

"My husband was thoroughly fed up with all the rain we've had recently and was starting to get a bad case of cabin fever," says Maggie.

"So I convinced him to come down the harbour with me and we could use brollies to protect our cameras. We only live five minutes from the harbour.

"I spotted this shot whilst helping him set up his own shot so as soon as he finished I bolted over to this corner of the harbour and set up myself while he held the brolly for me."

She adds: "I loved the knotted rope for the foreground and basically set my shot around that. I have to admit I was delighted with the results considering it was raining.

"I never expected it to come out as clear, with the sparkles as defined as they are. I suppose it can just go down to being in the right place at the right time and a lot of luck thrown in."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.