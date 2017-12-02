In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Highland traffic as winter hits and pink skies over city rooftops as the sun goes down.

Reindeer Crossing: Traffic stops in the Highlands. Ronald Mitchell‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

From busy Highland traffic as winter hits to pink skies over city rooftops as the sun goes down, take a look at some of their favourite shots taken as the festive season approaches.

Winter hits by Kate Hopper

Liathach is one of the most famous of the Torridon Hills. Kate Hopper‎

"We were hoping to climb the Torridon Munros but because of the winter weather decided to settle for a walk instead," says Kate.

"We were rewarded by this incredible view of the mighty Liathach towering over tiny Torridon."

'You've been framed' by Leigh-Ann Mitchell‎

The acrobatic and cheeky blue tit. Leigh-Ann Mitchell‎

"This is one of the many blue tits that visit my garden in Aberdeenshire," says Leigh-Ann.

"This garden fork is regularly used as a perch for the visiting birds so I decided to try to capture one of the birds landing on it."

St Andrew's Day in lights by Jeanette Wingate Eldridge‎

St Andrews Day celebrated at Edinburgh Castle. Jeanette Wingate Eldridge

"I was visiting Edinburgh as a pre-birthday day out," says Jeanette.

"I come from Glasgow, I'm not a professional photographer but I enjoy taking pictures of Scotland as it's the best wee place in the world."

Isle of Harris by Tom McCluskie

Opposite the castaway island of Taransay. Tom McCluskie

"One of the many beautiful and unspoiled beaches from around the Western Isles," says Tom.

"This one is Horgabost, Isle of Harris, taken from a different viewpoint from the norm."

World's narrowest hotel by John Robertson

Dating back to the late 1700s, The Star is in the Guinness book of records. John Robertson

"My wife and I were visiting Moffat for a couple of days and I read somewhere that this was the world's narrowest hotel," John says.

"I wanted to take a photo and let as many people as possible know about it. We live in a beautiful country and it is not just mountains and lochs which contribute to this beauty."

North coast views by Andy Devlin

Green hills along the NC500. Andy Devlin‎

"We live in Edinburgh and decided on whim to take our motorhome for a five-day trip around the north coast from west to east," says Andy.

"Now commonly known as the NC500, whilst stopping for a wee cuppa we came across this view from the roadside and I said to my wife this is what Scotland means to me.

"Fresh mountain air, sprawling greenery, water and clouds like nowhere else on the planet."

Kinnoull Tower by Evelyn Kelly

Kinnoull Hill has fine woodlands and a dramatic clifftop escarpment above the Tay. Evelyn Kelly

"I love this view and it shouts home to me, particularly as I spent 43 years away from Perth," says Evelyn.

"I just had to take my own version of this iconic shot."

Evening glow by Jan Smith

Early evening light on a freezing cold day. Jan Smith

"I am a frequent visitor in Edinburgh and always make it a point to go up to Calton Hill to savour the site of the Old Town," says Jan.

"This particular time was quite special because of the pastel colours in the sky lighting up the city in soft muted tones."

Reindeer crossing by Ronald Mitchell‎

Traffic in the Highlands. Ronald Mitchell‎

"We were on holiday in Aviemore, driving up to the ski centre," says Ronald.

"These guys stopped the traffic as they crossed."

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.