Sparkling sky: Geminid meteor shower to light up Scotland

It is considered to be one of the most visually stunning meteor displays of the year.

Stunning: Eyes to the sky for stargazers. Tydence Davis

It's eyes to the skies again for stargazers as one of the most popular meteor showers of the year prepares to pass overhead.

Considered by many to be one of the most visually stunning meteor displays, the Geminids can produce up to 60 multicoloured meteors per hour at their peak.

This year, the meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13, into the early hours of December 14.

If it is a clear night then they should be easily visible with the naked eye but of course that is dependent on the notoriously fickle Scottish weather.

In recent years, some lucky observers have seen spectacular displays out in the countryside.

The best place to see the display for yourself, as ever, will be away from large areas of light so it's best to get out of the city limits and wrap up warm.

Startrail of 2014 Geminid meteor shower. Eddie Yip

What are the Geminids?

The Geminid shower was first noted in the 1860s and astronomers believe it is intensifying with each year that passes.

Peaking during mid-December each year, they are now considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.

According to NASA, the first showers were not noteworthy with only 10 to 20 meteors recorded per hour. Since that time though, the Geminids have grown to become one of the most major showers of the year.

Now, lucky observers may be able to see over 100 meteors per hour at its peak. Some reports have recorded between 120 and 160 meteors per hour during optimal conditions.

Created by debris from the 3200 Paethon asteroid that passes close to the sun during its orbit, the meteors travel up to 22 miles per second and burn up at around 24 miles above the Earth.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from asteroids. When these objects come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them.

Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from asteroids. Nasa

What do they look like?

The Geminids are bright and fast meteors, and one of the few meteor showers that can be seen from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are also able to reach deeper and burn lower in Earth's atmosphere than many other meteor storms, creating beautiful long arcs which last a second or two.

Another extra special feature of the Geminids is the colour of the meteors it produces, which in addition to glowing white also can appear yellow, blue, red and green.

Colours can range from yellow, to white and even to blue. Jason Jenkins

Where can I see the best display?

Meteors often come in spurts so allow yourself plenty of viewing time.

According to Visit Scotland, there are many dark sky places in Scotland that offer great locations to see the night sky.

Galloway Forest Park in particular was chosen by the International Dark Sky Association to be the very first national park in the UK to be honoured with Dark Sky Park status.

There are only two other such parks in the whole of Europe.

Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway also takes the title of Europe's first Dark Sky Town, having adopted special street lighting to keep light pollution to a minimum in order to preserve the starry skies.

North west Sutherland, between Kylesku and Inchnadamph is also arguably one of the darkest sky locations in the UK and possibly Europe and there are no less than nine locations on Skye that have been officially named Dark Discovery Sites after they were judged to be ideal spots for stargazing.

How can I capture it on camera?

Head out of the city to a dark site location

It is best to use a wide-angle lens if you have one

Meteors shoot across so fast you might want to try a wide aperture. A 16-mm f/2 lens will capture more.

Set the camera and lens to manual focus. Focus on the brightest star or planet in the sky and then make sure your camera won't be accidentally bumped. A tripod is a must.

ISO will vary, but 1600 tends to work well for many shots.

Shoot a custom white balance on the sky itself to remove light pollution.

Turn off Long-Exposure Noise Reduction (LENR) if your camera has this setting.

Use the self timer to open the shutter. If you have a remote release you can skip this step.

Finally, take a lot of frames. The more you take, the more chance you have of capturing a meteor. Don't wait until you see one to try to take a picture, just try to keep the shutter open as much as possible.

If you do manage to capture any on camera we'd love to see your shots! Please send them in to the STV Features desk by emailing laura.piper@stv.tv

