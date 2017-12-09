Canine carers: Inside Glasgow's biggest doggy care centre

Daycare centre also enables owners to keep tabs on their pets via webcam.

It's late morning at an industrial unit in Glasgow and Wilson the pug has spotted a friend.

He has already spent a calming few hours sniffing about with a Labradoodle, a terrier, a distinguished looking beagle and a Rottweiler.

It is now meant to be the training part of his daily curriculum, followed by a spot of lunch and nap time, when he gets his own special crate and classical music put on to help him snooze.

Then Robin walks through the door. All the dogs know Robin. Wilson, especially, hurtles like small furry torpedo towards her, ready for his belly rub.

The 28-year-old is the director of Dog Days Glasgow. Two years ago she took a leap and set up her first business by herself, a doggy daycare centre in the city.

Inspired by her own pet, Flo, and the challenges she faced finding the perfect place for her, she decided to launch her own instead.

"I worked for a recycling company as a buyer for years," says Robin. "I had my own wee dog but I was working really long hours and I never got to see her.

"I tried other dog care centres and I found there was a gap in the market for full traceability.

"I wanted something that was completely transparent, something where I could still see my dog during the day."

Robin found an old industrial unit by the River Clyde and put in new cushioned flooring, play equipment and webcams so owners could log in and see their dog playing throughout the day.

She signed up for courses in dog psychology, dog first aid and spoke to trainers about how to work with dogs in a pack.

Then she came up with a name. There was a waiting list of dogs for her before she'd even opened the doors.

Dog Days joined an ever increasing number of daycare centres in the UK.

When once upon a time dogs lived in back gardens, today they are "fur babies" with their own Instagram accounts, meal plans and grooming routines. And daycare.

Robin decided to start off small with seven pooches - now she has around 500 dogs on her books making the centre the largest of its kind in Glasgow.

"We've capped it at 50 dogs at a time," she says. "We brought in more staff, trained them in-house and two years later here we are."

The staff had to be the perfect fit, people who were calm, had a nice tone and were naturally very good with dogs.

"We couldn't have anyone erratic or too high energy as the dogs pick up on that," explains Robin.

"We now have nine members of staff for our 11-hour day.

"I absolutely would not be here without the staff I've got. They took such a big gamble on me, too, I was just a start-up, but they really stuck by me, dedicated themselves to the dogs and its worked."

The dogs have a schedule as well, though each one is personalised to the pet.

The puppies, for example, have extra nap times, and the elderly dogs sometimes like a little quiet time from the pack.

"At certain times of the year we get an influx of puppies, which is very exciting, we always get excited by puppies," says Robin with a laugh.

"But it's the same with the older dogs, too. We have one elderly dog who is 15 and he gets his extra naps, too.

"The older dogs are so placid, they prefer to chill out in reception or come into the office for a wee snooze. We try to work our day around them as much as possible as well."

The dogs have a curriculum that changes every three months, along with report cards for their owners on how they are doing.

Between 7.30am and 10am the dogs arrive, either dropped off by owners or picked up by the doggy daycare van.

Once they enter the centre, it's socialisation time, when staff make sure they are all happy before they go into the daycare.

"It means we have a nice calm pack throughout the day so they're not bouncing off the walls," explains Robin.

Up until 11.30am the dogs do training. That can be anything from basic obedience such as waiting at gates to being shown that postal workers are not meant to be chased.

"We get lots of dogs who are rescue dogs or who have socialisation issues," says Robin.

"They're brought here specifically for that. We do a lot of desensitisation work so the handlers will dress in high-visibility jackets, or with fake beards or even ride in on skateboards."

The idea is that the more they are shown these in a safe place, the less likely they are to freak out when they experience it out on the street.

"Tons of dogs are scared of black bags, for example, so we bring those in, too," says Robin.

At noon, the dogs get fed and put down for their naps. Classical music gets put on and someone sits with them to make sure they're OK.

In the afternoon they then do more training, scent work and get to play different games until home time from 4pm onward.

All breeds are welcome, even the ones Robin was told would be more challenging.

"Every dog is different, when we were training we were told that German shepherds and huskies would be our most difficult dogs but I've accepted both," she says.

"We do an assessment with the dogs prior to them being enrolled," adds Robin.

"The owner stays out the room watching on the cameras, we take them through and introduce them to maybe five other dogs for 20 minutes to play and we check out their body language.

"We need to observe if they act nervous or dominant, then we talk through the dog's history and, then if we take them, we integrate the dogs gradually with the rest of the pack."

The current price for a full day pass at Dog Days is £22.95 with an added £5 for the pick-up and drop-off service.

The daycare centre has proved so popular Robin says she hopes already to open another one in the near future.

In the meantime, she and the team run dog behaviour seminars, doggy market events and are to launch a large dog lover's show in Glasgow next year.

"I'm very much that person who thinks if you don't do it, you'll never know," says Robin.

"I was always that person who cooed over dogs in the street, and I still am that person."

There are still the sad moments, though, even in a place filled with wagging tails.

"Some of our dogs are older and I've had three pass on from old age since I opened and that's hard," says Robin.

"I've had calls when I've been in restaurants and I'm crying my eyes out.

"You get such a connection with these dogs, you might not be their favourite but after you've seen them three days a week for two years, when they go it's heartbreaking."

What helps, Robin says, is still coming in the next day to an entire building of fur balls delighted to see them.

"I think staff do have their favourites but to be honest I think the dogs find us more than we find them," she says.

"I have had a wee dog called Alfie Anderson who has been in with me since day one. He's a Bichon and we have this wee bond.

"It sounds strange but when his mum says 'are you going to see Robin today' he gets so excited and runs about the house.

"It really makes your day getting to see their wee faces, knowing that you are doing everything to make them happy, too."

