Oh yes it is! Your guide to the top pantos this Christmas

Theatres across the country are entertaining audiences of all ages with their colourful shows.

Panto: From Aladdin to Snow White, here's the best family-friendly shows of 2017. Qdos Entertainment

As sure as Christmas trees, parties and chocolate selection boxes, December also marks the return of panto season.

With dashing princes, brave heroines, bumbling sidekicks and outlandish dames, a trip to the pantomime is a tradition that reaches as far back as the Middle Ages in Great Britain.

Rising in popularity among children in the 1800s, comedy routines, magical effects and rousing songs became synonymous with the celebration of Christmas.

The UK is one of few countries that still enjoys the tradition over Christmas and New Year, alongside Canada, France, Ireland and Jamaica.

This year, theatres across Scotland have transformed into magical worlds from some of the best-loved fairy tales from Cinderella to Snow White.

As we dash towards Christmas, we have rounded up some of the best pantomimes taking place across the country this festive period - oh yes we have!

Aberdeen

Jimmy Osmond stars in Aladdin as Abanazar alongside Alan McHugh who plays Widow Twankey. Qdos Entertainment

What: Aladdin

When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 7

Where: His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Jimmy Osmond takes centre stage in Aberdeen this year as panto baddie Abanazar, who is determined to find the magic lamp containing a wish-granting genie.

Yet help is on the way from Aladdin, played by Scot Squad's Jordan Young, and panto dame Widow Twankey, performed by Alan McHugh who also wrote the show.

With outlandish outfits and spectacular sets, the show is set to be unforgettable - especially with the promise of Abanazer himself performing a rock solo.

A British sign language performance will take place on Thursday, December 14, and an audio described show will occur on Saturday, December 16.

A relaxed performance with minimised effects for those with disabilities will take place on Friday, January 5.

Inverness

The cast of Snow White are ready to delight audiences in Inverness. Imagine Theatre

What: Snow White

When: Tuesday, December 5, to Sunday, January 7

Where: Eden Court, Inverness

With rosy cheeks and skin as white as snow, Lucy Hutchison as heroine Snow White will try to escape the Wicked Queen played by Marj Hogarth in this classic pantomime tale.

With help from Dame Dolly Mixture and Jingles the Jester, she may be able to outrun the evil queen - but can she resist the temptation of a shiny red apple?

Eden Court will host audio described and BSL signed performanced on Saturday, December 16, and Friday December 29, a captioned show on Sunday, December 17, and a relaxed performance on Thursday, January 4.

Kilmarnock

The cast of Dick Whittington will aim to see off the dastardly King Rat, played by David Haydn. Imagine Theatre

What: Dick Whittington

When: Saturday, November 25, to Saturday, December 30

Where: Palace Theatre, Greenock

Returning to the high seas with swashbuckling show Dick Whittington, Kilmarnock's pantomime is sure to bring some action to the Palace Theatre stage.

Dick Whittington will take on the King Rat with the help of his faithful cat Tomm,y while River City actress Sally Howitt will turn to the good side as Fairy Bowbells, making a change from her usual role as the panto baddie.

Perth

Perth Theatre's wild interpretation of Aladdin begins on December 9. Perth Theatre

What: Aladdin

When: Saturday December 9 to Saturday January 6

Where: Perth Theatre, Perth

This quirky and outrageous retelling of Aladdin is full of outlandish outfits, crazy special effects and the wildest hair you may ever see on a pantomime dame.

The evil Abanazar is determined to win this year's pantomime thanks to his body popping, break-dancing skills.

Can Aladdin and Jasmine put together a plan to stop him along with Dame Barrie Hunter?

An audio described and BSL interpreted show will take place on Saturday, December 16, with a relaxed performance on Thursday, January 4.

St Andrews

The tale as old as time takes to the stage in St Andrews this year. Byre Theatre

What: Beauty and the Beast

When: Saturday, December 9, to Sunday, December 31

Where: Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Far off in the land of Fantasia, a young prince is cursed by a witch and turned into a hideous beast, the spell only broken by true love's kiss.

When he captures the outlandish Bunty Bahookie, heroine Belle offers to trade places with her mother.

Fairy Valentine sees this as his chance to break the spell and avoid the demise of Fantasia.

An audio described performance will take place on Friday, December 15, and a BSL signed performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 16.

Greenock

Still Game stars Mark Cox and Jane McCarry return to Greenock for panto season. Imagine Theatre

What: Snow White

When: Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 31

Where: Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

Featuring not one but two stars of hit series Still Game, Jane McCarry turn to the dark side as Queen Sadista and Mark Cox takes on the role of the Duke of Argyll in Greenock.

Retelling the tale of Snow White, the young heroine who grapples with the Queen's envy of her looks, there are plenty of laughs and fun to be had thanks to Dame Dolly Mixture and the hapless but lovable Muddles.

There is even a special appearance from CBeebies' Justin Fletcher as the Magic Mirror.

Dundee

Scot Squad stars Karen Bartke and Darren Connell will play Malificent and her halfwit son Boaby. Gardyne Theatre

What: Sleeping Beauty

When: Saturday, December 9, to Saturday, January 6

Where: Gardyne Theatre, Dundee

Dundee's only professional pantomime will arrive at the Gardyne Theatre this month to perform Sleeping Beauty.

Leading the cast are Karen Bartke and Darren Connell, who play Officer Karen and Bobby in Scot Squad.

The comedy duo will team up again as the evil Queen Malificent and her halfwit son and sidekick Boaby.

River City's Tom Urie will provide the laughs as the pantomime dame and James Mackenzie, who portrayed children's television fantasty character Raven will play the role of the king.

Edinburgh

The timeless rags to riches tale is delighting audiences in Edinburgh this year. Qdos Entertainment

What: Cinderella

When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 21

Where: King's Theatre, Edinburgh

With a wave of a magic wand, Cinderella and her rags to riches story arrives in Edinburgh this year just in time for Christmas.

Returning pantomime stalwarts Andy Gray, Allan Stewart and Grant Stott take centre stage as Buttons, the Fairy Godmother and panto baddie the Wicked Stepmother.

Audiences will cheer on Cinderella as she tries to break free from her wicked family and join the handsome prince at the ball, with a little help from some friends on the way.

Audio described and BSL signed performances will take place on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, January 6.

Stirling

Chick travels back to the swinging 60s on her journey to conquer the Queen Rat. Mihaela Bodlovic

What: Chick Whittington

When: Friday, November 24, to Sunday, December 31

Where: Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

Turning the classic fairy tale on its head, Chick Whittington follows Dick's eponymous granddaughter who attempts to rid the streets of vermin as the Queen Rat makes her return after 50 years.

Without her grandfather to help, Chick turns to a time machine with the help of her family to stop the evil Queen Rat from collecting a debt made by Dick years ago.

A captioned, audio described and signed performance will take place on Friday, December 15.

The theatre held a relaxed performance earlier this month.

Kirkcaldy

The cast of Aladdin are having a ball in their 'laugh a minute' show in Fife. Imagine Theatre

What: Aladdin

When: Saturday, December 9, to Saturday, January 6

Where: Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, Fife

Flying into pantoland on a magic carpet, Aladdin returns to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy with a wish-granting genie, a spirit trapped inside a magical ring and a young man who falls in love with a princess.

Starring as the eponymous hero, Matthew Tomlinson is joined by Kirkcaldy panto stalwart Gordon Brandie as Wishie Washee and Derek McGhie acts as evil scorcerer Abanazar.

Glasgow

Gary: Tank Commander star Greg McHugh stars as Jack's brother. Qdos Entertainment

What: Jack and the Beanstalk

When: Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, January 7

Where: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Starring Gary: Tank Commander's Greg McHugh as the brother of Jack, the hapless member of the 'armeh' faces the wrath of his aunties, played by double act The Dolls after selling the family cow for a bag of beans.

Yet the beans open an unexpected world of adventure, with 3D special effects set to wow audiences when the show opens later this month.

Elaine C. Smith returns to Glasgow's pantomime scene as Fairy Bella Houston. Qdos Entertainment

What: Sleeping Beauty

When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 7

Where: The King's, Glasgow

Elaine C. Smith makes her return to the Glasgow pantomime scene as Fairy Bella Huston in The King's production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas.

The timeless tale of magic, battling fairies and a spell of eternal sleep will be brought to the stage along with Johnny Mac as Muddles and Juliet Cadzow as Carabosse.

Captioned performances will take place on Wednesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 20, while sign language shows are scheduled for Friday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 19.

An audio described show will take place on Wednesday, January 3.

