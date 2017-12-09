Oh yes it is! Your guide to the top pantos this Christmas
Theatres across the country are entertaining audiences of all ages with their colourful shows.
As sure as Christmas trees, parties and chocolate selection boxes, December also marks the return of panto season.
With dashing princes, brave heroines, bumbling sidekicks and outlandish dames, a trip to the pantomime is a tradition that reaches as far back as the Middle Ages in Great Britain.
Rising in popularity among children in the 1800s, comedy routines, magical effects and rousing songs became synonymous with the celebration of Christmas.
The UK is one of few countries that still enjoys the tradition over Christmas and New Year, alongside Canada, France, Ireland and Jamaica.
This year, theatres across Scotland have transformed into magical worlds from some of the best-loved fairy tales from Cinderella to Snow White.
As we dash towards Christmas, we have rounded up some of the best pantomimes taking place across the country this festive period - oh yes we have!
Aberdeen
What: Aladdin
When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 7
Where: His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Jimmy Osmond takes centre stage in Aberdeen this year as panto baddie Abanazar, who is determined to find the magic lamp containing a wish-granting genie.
Yet help is on the way from Aladdin, played by Scot Squad's Jordan Young, and panto dame Widow Twankey, performed by Alan McHugh who also wrote the show.
With outlandish outfits and spectacular sets, the show is set to be unforgettable - especially with the promise of Abanazer himself performing a rock solo.
A British sign language performance will take place on Thursday, December 14, and an audio described show will occur on Saturday, December 16.
A relaxed performance with minimised effects for those with disabilities will take place on Friday, January 5.
Inverness
What: Snow White
When: Tuesday, December 5, to Sunday, January 7
Where: Eden Court, Inverness
With rosy cheeks and skin as white as snow, Lucy Hutchison as heroine Snow White will try to escape the Wicked Queen played by Marj Hogarth in this classic pantomime tale.
With help from Dame Dolly Mixture and Jingles the Jester, she may be able to outrun the evil queen - but can she resist the temptation of a shiny red apple?
Eden Court will host audio described and BSL signed performanced on Saturday, December 16, and Friday December 29, a captioned show on Sunday, December 17, and a relaxed performance on Thursday, January 4.
Kilmarnock
What: Dick Whittington
When: Saturday, November 25, to Saturday, December 30
Where: Palace Theatre, Greenock
Returning to the high seas with swashbuckling show Dick Whittington, Kilmarnock's pantomime is sure to bring some action to the Palace Theatre stage.
Dick Whittington will take on the King Rat with the help of his faithful cat Tomm,y while River City actress Sally Howitt will turn to the good side as Fairy Bowbells, making a change from her usual role as the panto baddie.
Perth
What: Aladdin
When: Saturday December 9 to Saturday January 6
Where: Perth Theatre, Perth
This quirky and outrageous retelling of Aladdin is full of outlandish outfits, crazy special effects and the wildest hair you may ever see on a pantomime dame.
The evil Abanazar is determined to win this year's pantomime thanks to his body popping, break-dancing skills.
Can Aladdin and Jasmine put together a plan to stop him along with Dame Barrie Hunter?
An audio described and BSL interpreted show will take place on Saturday, December 16, with a relaxed performance on Thursday, January 4.
St Andrews
What: Beauty and the Beast
When: Saturday, December 9, to Sunday, December 31
Where: Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Far off in the land of Fantasia, a young prince is cursed by a witch and turned into a hideous beast, the spell only broken by true love's kiss.
When he captures the outlandish Bunty Bahookie, heroine Belle offers to trade places with her mother.
Fairy Valentine sees this as his chance to break the spell and avoid the demise of Fantasia.
An audio described performance will take place on Friday, December 15, and a BSL signed performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 16.
Greenock
What: Snow White
When: Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 31
Where: Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock
Featuring not one but two stars of hit series Still Game, Jane McCarry turn to the dark side as Queen Sadista and Mark Cox takes on the role of the Duke of Argyll in Greenock.
Retelling the tale of Snow White, the young heroine who grapples with the Queen's envy of her looks, there are plenty of laughs and fun to be had thanks to Dame Dolly Mixture and the hapless but lovable Muddles.
There is even a special appearance from CBeebies' Justin Fletcher as the Magic Mirror.
Dundee
What: Sleeping Beauty
When: Saturday, December 9, to Saturday, January 6
Where: Gardyne Theatre, Dundee
Dundee's only professional pantomime will arrive at the Gardyne Theatre this month to perform Sleeping Beauty.
Leading the cast are Karen Bartke and Darren Connell, who play Officer Karen and Bobby in Scot Squad.
The comedy duo will team up again as the evil Queen Malificent and her halfwit son and sidekick Boaby.
River City's Tom Urie will provide the laughs as the pantomime dame and James Mackenzie, who portrayed children's television fantasty character Raven will play the role of the king.
Edinburgh
What: Cinderella
When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 21
Where: King's Theatre, Edinburgh
With a wave of a magic wand, Cinderella and her rags to riches story arrives in Edinburgh this year just in time for Christmas.
Returning pantomime stalwarts Andy Gray, Allan Stewart and Grant Stott take centre stage as Buttons, the Fairy Godmother and panto baddie the Wicked Stepmother.
Audiences will cheer on Cinderella as she tries to break free from her wicked family and join the handsome prince at the ball, with a little help from some friends on the way.
Audio described and BSL signed performances will take place on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, January 6.
Stirling
What: Chick Whittington
When: Friday, November 24, to Sunday, December 31
Where: Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling
Turning the classic fairy tale on its head, Chick Whittington follows Dick's eponymous granddaughter who attempts to rid the streets of vermin as the Queen Rat makes her return after 50 years.
Without her grandfather to help, Chick turns to a time machine with the help of her family to stop the evil Queen Rat from collecting a debt made by Dick years ago.
A captioned, audio described and signed performance will take place on Friday, December 15.
The theatre held a relaxed performance earlier this month.
Kirkcaldy
What: Aladdin
When: Saturday, December 9, to Saturday, January 6
Where: Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, Fife
Flying into pantoland on a magic carpet, Aladdin returns to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy with a wish-granting genie, a spirit trapped inside a magical ring and a young man who falls in love with a princess.
Starring as the eponymous hero, Matthew Tomlinson is joined by Kirkcaldy panto stalwart Gordon Brandie as Wishie Washee and Derek McGhie acts as evil scorcerer Abanazar.
Glasgow
What: Jack and the Beanstalk
When: Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, January 7
Where: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Starring Gary: Tank Commander's Greg McHugh as the brother of Jack, the hapless member of the 'armeh' faces the wrath of his aunties, played by double act The Dolls after selling the family cow for a bag of beans.
Yet the beans open an unexpected world of adventure, with 3D special effects set to wow audiences when the show opens later this month.
What: Sleeping Beauty
When: Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 7
Where: The King's, Glasgow
Elaine C. Smith makes her return to the Glasgow pantomime scene as Fairy Bella Huston in The King's production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas.
The timeless tale of magic, battling fairies and a spell of eternal sleep will be brought to the stage along with Johnny Mac as Muddles and Juliet Cadzow as Carabosse.
Captioned performances will take place on Wednesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 20, while sign language shows are scheduled for Friday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 19.
An audio described show will take place on Wednesday, January 3.
