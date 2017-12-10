Time for giving: Sisters bring festive joy to children in care

Orla, nine, and Mara, six, donate mountains of presents each year to 'make other children smile'.

Sister Act: Orla and Mara have managed to source and donate 3000 toys. STV

When Orla Livingston was four years old she asked her mother if children in hospital got presents at Christmas.

The sick children's ward in Glasgow didn't have any chimneys for Santa to go down.

Orla knew this, because she had been in a bed there herself when she fell ill.

Her mother tried to reassure her that Santa could go anywhere but still Orla felt very worried.

What if the children didn't get as many presents as usual because of where they were?

So she asked her mother, Christine, if she could collect extra Christmas gifts that year to give to the children she'd met on the ward.

Together they worked hard, they asked for help and it came quickly, as kindness often does.

The sisters have collected 3000 gifts. Little Livingston's Christmas gifts

That year, Orla was able to hand over dolls, games and all sorts of presents.

"I can remember it," she says. "I wanted them to have a present to open so my friends and family helped donate some for me. I handed over the presents to the staff and they were quite pleased."

The following year came around and she wanted to do it again. Then the next. Her little sister, Mara, wanted to help, too.

Christine helped them to set up an online page called The Little Livingston's Christmas Gifts to ask for donations.

Hamley’s and several big supermarket groups answered, as well as friends and kind neighbours, all for children in need in west central Scotland.

This Christmas will be the fifth time Orla's gift giving will take place.

Together with Mara, the big-hearted sisters from Renfrewshire have collected close to 700 presents for children in Scotland and an incredible 3000 gifts in total over the last five years.

This year their collection is bound for children living in care through the charity Quarriers.

The sister pose with all the presents. Little Livingston's Christmas gifts

"This year we got lots of big things, we got scooters and stuff," says Orla.

"We got skateboards as well," chimes in Mara.

This was the first year the sisters received monetary donations to help them with their quest so they were able to go into a large toy shop and select the presents they thought other children would like.

"We got older kids stuff too and baby toys - and a few fidget spinners," says Mara.

According to these young experts, the top toys this year are sparkly nail varnish, scooters, bikes and L.O.L. surprise dolls.

The girls chose Quarriers after their mother helped them draw up a list of different children's charities.

They chose to help children in care. Little Livingston's Christmas gifts

Orla then researched them all online and together the girls chose to help children in care.

They spoke to staff at the charity, which told them more about the young people they wanted to help.

"There was a wee boy who had never seen a Christmas cracker," says Mara.

"He'd never had a Christmas present before."

"There were also children who came to Scotland to escape from places that weren't safe for them. They had no toys at all."

All of the toys gathered in were carefully stored until last weekend, when the girls went down to the charity to deliver all the toys.

"There was so much," exclaims Mara. "It was this tall and this wide," she adds, stretching her arms out as wide as they will go.

'There was a wee boy who had never seen a Christmas cracker. He'd never had a Christmas present before.' Mara

Taking advice from the charity, the sisters also got gifts for teenagers.

As Quarriers confirms, 16-25 year-olds in Scotland who are homeless have few adults looking out for them.

Quarriers is one of Scotland's largest social care charities. It provides practical care and support for vulnerable children, adults and families who face extremely challenging circumstances such as poverty.

The sisters both say it was a wonderful experience for them to be able to hand over all the gifts they'd managed to collect.

"It makes me happy inside," says Mara shyly as Orla nods in agreement.

The duo now have another sister, Lexie. Little Livingston's Christmas gifts

Although their hard work is done for this year, they have already started their mission for next Christmas.

They have decided to support the children of Quarriers again, this time with help from their youngest little sister, baby Lexie.

The sisters say they are close "most of the time" and they are now both excited for Santa to come.

"I like her personality," says big sister Orla.

"She looks after me when I'm sick," adds Mara.

Orla wants a pink bike for Christmas, Mara wants a monkey doll and mummy says she wants a day off.

The best thing about Christmas for them both?

Mara says excitedly: "That we get presents!"

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.