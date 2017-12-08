Sexual harassment: Woman recalls groping ordeal in workplace

Stacey McGarry, who was a teenager at the time, hopes her story will help other victims.

Stacey McGarry: She was 17 when she first experienced sexual harassment. STV

Stacey McGarry was just a teenager when she was sexually harassed at two separate workplaces in the space of a year.

Now 21, she spoke to STV News to share her story because she wants other women and girls who may have gone through similar experiences to know they are not alone.

Ms McGarry joins thousands of women and men around the world who have contributed to the #MeToo movement, sharing experiences of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct on social media and elsewhere.

Launched in the wake of the allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein which embroiled Hollywood, #MeToo became a global phenomenon that led to allegations against celebrities, politicians and public figures from a number of countries, claiming political scalps in the UK and Scotland.

On Wednesday, Time Magazine named as Person of the Year "the Silence Breakers" - the many people who had shared their stories in the wake of the Weinstein allegations.

With a ScotPulse survey commissioned by STV News showing almost two in five Scottish women say they have experienced sexual harassment at work, it is clear the issue has affected millions of people outside of the rarefied worlds of politics, media and showbiz.

Harassed twice in a year

Ms McGarry was touched inappropriately at a nightclub. STV

Ms McGarry was 17 when, while at work, she was locked in a room with a man who tried to force himself on her.

"He grabbed me by the throat and pushed me on to a chair," she says.

"It went on for about 45 minutes, of him trying to kind of do things that I wasn't comfortable with."

She had a boyfriend at the time but despite her protestations that she was not interested he would not stop.

Ms McGarry explains: "It did get to the point after about ten, 15 minutes of trying to fight him off that I just gave up.

"I just kind of accepted that no matter what I tried to do, it wasn't going to stop anything."

Someone then came into the room, which gave her a chance to escape, and the matter was reported to police.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5672197479001-stacey-mcgarry.jpg" />

'Because the customer in question was spending a lot of money that evening, the manager offered me £50 just to continue with the shift and act normal.' Stacey McGarry

Less than a year later Ms McGarry would find herself again facing harassment, this time while working at a nightclub in Glasgow.

She was 18 and her job mostly revolved around collecting glasses but on shift one evening she was assigned with delivering drinks to customers in a booth.

"I had been serving a bottle to the table and when I was bending to place the bottle on to the table, one of the customers in the booth had actually pulled my dress up and kept grabbing at my bottom," she says.

"Once again this is my place of work and I'm being made to feel unsafe. I tried to speak the manager and say 'look, I want this person out'.

"Because the customer in question was spending a lot of money that evening, the manager offered me £50 just to continue with the shift and act normal."

What is the law around sexual harassment?

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5671180423001-sexual-harassment.jpg" />

Sexual harassment is legally defined as unwanted conduct of a sexual nature that violates someone's dignity or creates an intimidating or an offensive environment.

The responses to the ScotPulse survey include many people who said they had experienced sexual harassment at work but had not reported it for a litany of reasons.

They included that it was accepted as "normal" or "banter" at the time it took place, that they did not think it was "severe" or "significant" enough and that they did not think there would be any point reporting it.

There has been a fall in sexual harassment cases being brought in recent years, which experts say is partly due to the imposition of fees to launch employment tribunals.

These fees have recently been abolished, which could reverse the downturn in cases - however, there are other factors which could deter potential claimants.

'This is an issue that affects particularly young women... and it's also the case that that demographic, the younger workers in our society, are more likely to be on zero-hours contracts, they're more likely to be on casual contracts.' Lesley Murphy, employment lawyer at Harper MacLeod

Lesley Murphy, a partner in the employment team at law firm Harper MacLeod, says: "The reaction of a woman when she experiences harassment at work might be that she tries to laugh it off or laugh along with it.

"It may be that at the time that they subsequently consider bringing a claim or take legal advice on that, they feel concerned about whether that might place them on the back foot in terms of establishing that the behaviour was unwanted."

Sexual harassment is also an issue that particularly affects younger women, says Ms Murphy, especially those on zero-hour or casual contracts, such as in the hospitality industry.

"Basically, the type of arrangements that do not give them a lot of security in the first place," she explains.

"So they may well have a concern that speaking out would be very difficult for them in terms of their future prospects."

What can be done about it?

Sexual harassment in bars and hotels 'rife', says trade union. STV

Trade union Unite told STV News of some of the steps it is taking to help try to address sexual harassment against workers in the hospitality sector.

They include the launch of a "fair hospitality charter" - a set of "radical"policies on sexual harassment it is urging employers to sign up to which it claims could "transform" the industry.

Unite organiser Bryan Simpson says: "We know from our members that sexual harassment in the hospitality industry is rife.

"From bars to hotels, precarious workers, the vast majority of whom are young women, are being subjected to unacceptable abuse from customers and in some cases colleagues with very little being done against the perpetrator or to protect their employee from future abuse."

'I want other people to understand that they are not going through it alone.' Stacey McGarry

The trade union also says it will consult experts on gender-based violence to develop educational workshops on consent, sexual harassment and the law to support workers.

The workshops will provide employees with "the legal knowledge, organising skills and collective confidence to challenge perpetrators as well as the employers who fail to act", Mr Simpson adds.

Ms McGarry hopes that by refusing to be anonymous and choosing to speak out, her story might inspire others to do the same.

"I want other people to understand that they are not going through it alone," she says.

"Something like this would have helped me beyond help at the time so if there is anyone going through it just now, I would want them to know that they're not alone."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.