In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Bow Fiddle Rock by Derek Coull

An eight-minute long exposure of the sunrise at Portknockie, Moray. Derek Coull

"The photo was a long exposure taken whilst I was awaiting the sun rising within the archway," Derek says.

"A trip that I had planned months earlier."

Lochan na h-Achlaise by Ronald Stokes

The rugged landscape of Lochan na h-Achlaise near Glencoe. Ronald Stokes

"Left Dunoon at 4am to be up there before sunset and picked this spot for first images to try to capture the rugged rawness of the Lochan with all the rocks that jut out from the water," Ronald says.

"It's hard to capture the sheer magic of the place in any image."

Winter's here by Geo Harris

A stag peers into the distance at Loch Arkaig near Fort William. Geo Harris

"My shot was taken on a weekend trip to Fort William area," explains Geo.

"I used to visit Loch Arkaig to walk and fish but now we just go with our cameras as per most of our trips.

"The deer are always around the loch as the estate put out feeding for the young stags and does."

Storm Caroline at Cruden Bay by Mike Shepherd

Waves crash over Cruden Bay's beach in Aberdeenshire. Mike Shepherd

"On December 7, Storm Caroline hit the north of Scotland," Mike says.

"High winds whipped up the waves in the North Sea and sand devils splayed along Cruden Bay beach spilling over into the estuary of the Water of Cruden."

Loch Etive by Allan Donald

A snowy view of Loch Etive from Stob Coire Sgreamhach East Ridge on Glen Coe. Allan Donald

Allan says: "A day spent tackling the wonderful Beinn Fhada ridge in Glen Coe, this shot of Loch Etive and the surrounding hills was taken on the descent of Stob Coire Sgreamhach East Ridge."

Craiggowrie by Nicol Nicolson

The last of the autumnal days near Aviemore before a covering of snow. Nicol Nicolson

"This one was taken between snow days on the cycle path from Aviemore to Boat of Garten, as autumnal colours clung on to the bitter end," Nichol says.

"The hill in the background is Craiggowrie in the Cairngorms foothills to the east.

"Two days later the same scene was completely white."

Carrbridge in the snow by Gordon Doc Doherty

The stone bridge dusted in snow near Aviemore. Gordon Doc Doherty

"I live in Kirkhill and this was taken on a day trip to Aviemore," Gordon says.

"I love trying to capture the beautiful scenery we live in with my camera.

"We stopped at Carrbridge as I was hoping to get a nice picture of the bridge in the snow."

Having a blether by David Steel

A pair of ducklings who arrived late in the season walking on ice near Falkirk. David Steel

"I live only five minutes walk away from Callendar Park and I'm over there more or less every day walking my dog," David says.

"I also love taking photos of the wildlife there, including those two little beauties from the other day.

"They drew my attention because of the time of year that they've arrived, which is now quite late on in the year."

He adds: "I will be over there daily and will watch and photograph those little chaps as they grow.

"Hopefully being so young at this time of year they will be OK through the winter months."

Snowy Tarbet by Brian Johnstone

A picture perfect scene at Tarbet near Loch Lomond. Brian Johnstone

"I was passing through Tarbet in my lorry just after a snow shower and the combination of the spire with the snow-covered roof and red door caught my eye as it was so Christmas card-like," Brian says.

