It's Christmas! Schoolchildren release Gaelic festive single

More than 1000 pupils took part in recording the song S e Nollaig a th' ann!

Gaelic: Pupils from Greenfaulds High School are spreading the festive spirit.
In a sea of navy blue blazers, Emily Robertson steps forward with a microphone to a music stand, sheets laid out in front of her with the lyrics to a festive song.

A fellow pupil sits in a chair with an electric guitar and others clutch jingle bell sticks as the music begins.

They are singing a Christmas song - but perhaps not as you know it because it is almost entirely in Gaelic.

Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld has been teaching Gaelic to pupils for 17 years, building on knowledge learned in primary school with numerous subjects taught in the language.

Gaelic teacher Kevin Rodgers first encouraged his pupils to practise singing and playing traditional songs by starting school rock band Làn Chomais in March.

Recording an album of more traditional songs, Mr Rodgers soon came up with the idea of writing a Gaelic Christmas song.

Called S e Nollaig a th' ann! (It's Christmas!), the single aims to prove the language is "alive and well" in the area.

"Mr Rodgers wrote the Christmas song and he said to some of us if it would be all right for us to take part in the Christmas song," explains S6 pupil Emily.

Fiddle player Jessica Muir says: "We are so happy to have been given this opportunity to promote the language in the area and to show that, as young Gaels, we are just as important to the future of the language as those in the more traditional Gaelic heartlands."

More than 1000 pupils took part in recording the festive song, with Greenfaulds High School, Condorrat Primary School and Baird Memorial Primary School providing backing vocals for the track.

Supported by North Lanarkshire Council and Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the organisations helped the pupils make their first recording in time for the Christmas market.

"Làn Chomais are very hopeful the track will enter the Scottish download charts and highlight to the whole of Scotland that Gaelic is as relevant in North Lanarkshire as it is in any other part of the country," Mr Rodgers adds.

"We have around 80 pupils at the moment in the secondary school and they're all fluent in Gaelic. In the coming years that will be over 100 so the numbers are growing all the time.

"So we really felt it was important to let folk know that we're here, we're alive, were Gaelic speakers, we're Gaels like anybody else who speaks the language and who is involved in the culture.

"We felt it was important to get that message across."

'S e Nollaig a th' ann! by Làn Chomais is available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify now.

