Twelve dogs of Christmas: Crime-fighting canines get festive

Police Scotland Dogs Unit shares pictures of festive friends ahead of the big day.

Christmas canines: Police Scotland celebrates festive season. Police Scotland

As Christmas approaches, Scotland's canine crime-fighters have been getting into the spirit of the season by dressing up.

The Police Scotland Dogs Unit has been sharing shots of their festive friends on Twitter ahead of the big day.

Constable Gordon Mitchell, who posted pictures of Digby, Harper, Heidi and Vinnie, said he makes sure his dogs are part of the celebrations.

"I love getting into the Christmas spirit and my family don't want to leave the dogs out," he said.

"Santa leaves them both a present under the tree."

Constable Paul O'Donnell, who looks after Nitro, added: "The dogs work really hard through the year so it's nice to have some festive fun with them."

1. PD Slaine is a happy elf in front of the tree

Police Scotland

2. PD Hamish looks dashing in his antlers

Police Scotland

3. PD Nitro is wrapped up in his winter onesie

Police Scotland

4. PD Harper gets into the spirit of the season

Police Scotland

5. Heidi and Vinnie show off their sparkly outfits

Police Scotland

6. PD Billy couldn't decide whether he wanted to be a star or a fairy...

Police Scotland

7. ...So he became an elf instead

Police Scotland

8. PD Corrie stands guard at the Christmas tree

9. PD Cali enjoys herself in the last autumn leaves

Police Scotland

10. Rudi and Eddie help decorate the tree

Police Scotland

11. PD Duke spends time with a friend

Police Scotland

12. But it's all been too much for PD Digby

Police Scotland

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.