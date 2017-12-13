Twelve dogs of Christmas: Crime-fighting canines get festive
Police Scotland Dogs Unit shares pictures of festive friends ahead of the big day.
As Christmas approaches, Scotland's canine crime-fighters have been getting into the spirit of the season by dressing up.
The Police Scotland Dogs Unit has been sharing shots of their festive friends on Twitter ahead of the big day.
Constable Gordon Mitchell, who posted pictures of Digby, Harper, Heidi and Vinnie, said he makes sure his dogs are part of the celebrations.
"I love getting into the Christmas spirit and my family don't want to leave the dogs out," he said.
"Santa leaves them both a present under the tree."
Constable Paul O'Donnell, who looks after Nitro, added: "The dogs work really hard through the year so it's nice to have some festive fun with them."
1. PD Slaine is a happy elf in front of the tree
2. PD Hamish looks dashing in his antlers
3. PD Nitro is wrapped up in his winter onesie
4. PD Harper gets into the spirit of the season
5. Heidi and Vinnie show off their sparkly outfits
6. PD Billy couldn't decide whether he wanted to be a star or a fairy...
7. ...So he became an elf instead
8. PD Corrie stands guard at the Christmas tree
9. PD Cali enjoys herself in the last autumn leaves
10. Rudi and Eddie help decorate the tree
11. PD Duke spends time with a friend
12. But it's all been too much for PD Digby
