In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Winter frost and sparkling fairy lights as the country prepares for Christmas.

Winter Wonderland: Loch Achray in the Trossachs. Mo Bryce‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

From the Christmas lights of Inverness to the winter wonderland of Loch Achray in the Trossachs, here are some of their favourite shots of Scotland from the past week.

Winter wonderland by Duncan McNaught‎

An ice cold day - perfect for winter photography. Duncan McNaught‎

"This shot was taken near Glenlee Village in Galloway, not far from Glenlee Hydro Power Station," says Duncan.

"The entire area became a winter wonderland over the past few days."

Dornoch Catherdral by Chris Cogan

Dornoch Catherdral ready for Christmas. Chris Cogan

"I was out at Loch Fleet taking photos of a possible aurora but gave up and dropped into Dornoch to take a photo of the cathedral in the dark, before the town became busier for Christmas," says Chris.

"It looked great with the snow covering the ground and the Christmas lights in the trees.

"I'm not a photographer, I just like taking photos of local sights."

Bonnie Portree by Moreen Pringle

A sunlit Portree in the morning. Moreen Pringle

"I am born and bred in Portree, Isle of Skye," says Moreen. "The view is from my office window (which is in one of the oldest buildings in Portree) overlooking the bay and village.

"The scene outside is always changing depending on the weather, light, etc.

"We have had our fair share of snow and ice recently, like the rest of the country, so it was lovely today to see the village in the sun."

The Crannog on Loch Tay by Kevin Ainslie‎

View of Ben Lawers. Kevin Ainslie‎

"I was on a road trip with a friend and we decided to go to Glen Lyon to get some wintry images," says Kevin.

"We passed the Crannog on Loch Tay and decided to get a few shots with the snow on Ben Lawers in the distance.

"Luckily the moon was still visible and a passing plane photobombed for added interest."

Twinkle town by Neil Moodie

Inverness town house done up in lights. Neil Moodie

"I took the photo while out on an early morning walk," says Neil.

"I took some photos of Inverness sights while there was a decent amount of snow lying."

Golden glow by Barry Brown

Sunrise over Lossiemouth. Barry Brown

"I'm lucky enough to drive past this view every morning on my way to work," says Barry.

"It's never the same. I quite often stop and take a photo but I think this was the best that I'd seen it."

Drumlanrig castle by J Edward Harwood

Drumlanrig Castle is situated on the Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. J Edward Harwood

"We travel from Newcastle to Scotland around four times a year, Dumfries and Galloway is a particular favourite of ours as the climate is usually quite nice and the scenery is stunning," says Edward.

"Drumlanrig Castle is just outside Thornhill. It is breathtaking, with fabulous walks, gardens and many other activities but our favourite thing to do is to take the tour.

"The tour guides at Drumlanrig are so knowledgeable, they seem to know about every artefact in the building and they are quite humorous too."

Crisp, frosty seaweed and a beautiful sunrise by Sheila McIntyre

A vivid morning in Oban. Sheila McIntyre

"I took this photo on Tuesday morning whilst walking my dog," says Sheila.

"I was struck by the beauty of the frost covered seaweed and colourful sky."

Trossachs at -8c by Mo Bryce‎

Loch Achray in the Trossachs Mo Bryce‎

"I left Dundee at 6am hoping to capture some great winter scene photography," says Mo.

"I wasn't disappointed when I arrived at Loch Achray in the Trossachs.

"Every direction I looked in was just like a scene from a winter wonderland. Sun, blue sky and perfect reflections of the beautiful frozen trees were jaw dropping."

She adds: I'm an amateur photographer who has a huge passion for sharing the beauty that Scotland has to offer regardless of the weather conditions."

