  • STV
  • MySTV

Munro Bagpiper: Scotland's hills alive with the sound of music

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Grant MacLeod is working his way through the Munros while playing his pipes on all of them.

Piping hot: Grant's videos have attracted more than 2.5 million views.
Piping hot: Grant's videos have attracted more than 2.5 million views. Munro Bagpiper

If you happen to be wandering about the magnificent hills of Scotland chances are you'll hear Grant MacLeod before you see him.

Dressed in his clan kilt and a sturdy pair of walking boots, Grant has been taking on the country's 282 Munros, playing his pipes on each and every one of them.

As he does so, he has been taking a video of himself out on their rocky peaks and posting them online on his page Munro Bagpiper - and it seems everyone else has been enjoying the adventure as much as he has.

Since he began his journey, some of Grant's top videos have received more than 2.5 million views from fans all over the world.

"I'm just a normal guy, going up the hills, playing a tune," says Grant.

"I grew up in the Highlands at the foot of one of the Munros. I was 14 when I climbed Beinn Sgritheall for the first time and I remember thinking I wish I had my pipes, it would be amazing to play up here."

Grant's tartan is MacLeod of Harris, whose motto is hold fast.
Grant's tartan is MacLeod of Harris, whose motto is hold fast. Munro Bagpiper

Grant's first set of bagpipes had been given to him by his grandmother, whose own father had been a talented piper.

It was, as they say, in his blood, and it was in tribute to her that the young Scot decided to tackle the mountains.

"Literally the night before my gran passed away I had this idea to do the Munros," says Grant.

"She was the one who had given me my first pipes. I did a couple of Munros, it went well, I survived, then a couple of people started hearing about it so I started posting videos online.

"Then my friend passed away and it sort of kick started everything. I started doing it to raise money for charities."

The ball was rolling and Grant's Munro adventure had begun.

Soon he was striding through the mist above the lost valley of Glencoe, piping out a haunting ballad high up in the mountains.

He's strolled through the bracken up Sgorr Dhonuill and travelled across the water to the Isle of Skye.

Sometimes he plays a few of his favourite ballads. Sometimes he dedicates them to special events and occasions.

"I did a memorial video, a tribute to those lost in the terrible tragedies around the world," says Grant.

It was viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Despite working two jobs at a gym and as a sports therapist, Grant also takes it upon himself to do personal dedications for people, scrambling up hills and mountains to record them on location.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbInAmCA77n/?taken-by=munrobagpiper | instagram

It could be Amazing Grace played out over the waters of Loch Lomond or a ceilidh tune on the Cuillin ridge.

Some people want the video dedications played for those they've lost, or as a romantic gesture for a loved one.

"I've been sent to places where ashes have been scattered and it really is quite poignant," says Grant.

"It's nice to be sort of part of that."

For 2018, Grant has even more Munro adventures planned for his 50,000 fans.

He's hoping to post more of his journeys online so he can share the hills he loves with more people and he has some special tunes up is sleeve that he'd like to perform, possibly in hills further afield than hi8s beloved homeland.

"It would be amazing to take on some locations abroad," he says. "It's all heading towards a goal. To be able to do this full-time would be the dream.

"Keep following and enjoy the journey - there's a lot more to come."

You can follow Grant's Munro adventure here on the Munro Bagpiper website and on Facebook.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.