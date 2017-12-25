In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

As a Christmas treat, here's a collection of wintery landscapes from across the country.

Fogbow: Scots share their favourite wintry scenes this week. Sylvan Buckley / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

Bruce and Linda are having a well deserved break and we've taken over the reins to pick our top pictures - from snowy scenes to a kilted photographer.

A cottage in Glencoe by Derek Bell-Jack

Black Rock Cottage and Stob Dearg dusted in snow near Glencoe. Derek Bell-Jack

"I was in Glencoe to shoot the sunrise when the snow was lying," Derek says.

"There was not much colour in the sunrise but I managed to capture the light hitting the tops of the mountains in this iconic location.

"It has been shot thousands of times and I just tried something different."

The Jacobite by Neil Armstrong

The Jacobite steam train ploughs through the countryside. Neil Armstrong

"The last time I was photographing the train, the weather conditions weren't great," Neil explains.

"On this occasion I thought there would be snow but alas no. Other than that weather was great.

"The church in the background is Our Lady of the Braes Roman Catholic Church outside Lochailort on the road to Mallaig."

He adds: "I would ideally love to capture the train right up to Mallaig.

"Also it's quite fitting for this time of year."

Winter Reflections at the Brig O' Balgownie by Lee Fowlie

Still reflections on the River Don in Aberdeen this week. Lee Fowlie

"Although I've been taken photos for over two years now I have very few winter scenes," Lee explains.

"So when it snowed in Aberdeen last week I headed to the Brig O' Balgownie and the picturesque cottages around the bridge itself.

"While I was there I noticed it was slack tide and the reflections were prefect."

He adds: "I know of a nice spot on the riverbank that takes in the whole scene so made my way there.

"Dodging in and out of snow showers, I was able to capture this shot.

"The Brig O' Balgownie is a lovely place to visit and I'm very please to have captured some of its beauty."

Scottish photographer at work by Callum David James Banks

James felt 'Baltic' taking pictures in his kilt at the foot of Buachaille Etive Mòr. Callum David James Banks

"The image is of a young 18-year-old lad from Ayrshire named James Raeburn who I had only met for the first time the previous day," Callum says.

"We both knew each other from talking in the past over photography pages.

"We decided to meet up and go on a camping trip originally to climb Beinn a'Chrulaiste to get some iconic images from the summit looking down and across Glencoe."

He continues: "However, the weather turned really quickly, it was like pea soup, so we decided to camp the night at the foot of the Buachaille.

"It rained and it rained and, after a surprisingly good eight hours' sleep and waking at 7.30am with no rain or wind, young James appears from his tent sporting a kilt and I had to get a photo of him

"If this had been a few days prior the whole place would have been covered in a thick layer of snow as this image looks like it could have been on a summer's day, however, James can attest to the fact that it was 'Baltic'."

The Three Sisters by Bob Dick

A winter's day looking towards the Three Sisters at Glencoe. Bob Dick

"My trip to Glencoe was planned along with my friend and professional wedding photographer Craig Stephen Potter as he hadn't been up to see the place but had seen some of my images from a previous trip," Bob says.

"We left Fife at 4am on December 13 and arrived around 7am to some sleet and snow showers but by the time we got to the Three Sisters the light was actually good for this Image.

"Not long after it a hail storm came in so we sat in the car."

He adds: "What inspired the shot was the puddles which reflected lovely and the boulders in the foreground of the Image and how they were laid out, giving it a nice shape which leads onto the views ahead."

Sunrise near Inverness by Nicola Forbes

The sun rising among the trees on a snowy day in Blackfold near Inverness. Nicola Forbes

"The location is about six miles from where I live in Inverness," Nicola says.

"I like to go to new places to walk with my red labrador Maisie and decided to try here at Blackfold above Lochend. It was a beautiful morning and as soon as I saw the view through the trees Ii needed to snap the shot.

"I like to share my pictures to inspire people to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the beautiful countryside that we have on our doorstep."

A fogbow at Rannoch Moor by Sylvan Buckley

A fogbow appears at Loch Bà overlooking Rannoch Moor near Tyndrum. Sylvan Buckley

"I spent the night in a very cold -14 Glencoe with the intention of getting some night sky and then some sunrise photos of Glencoe and the surrounding area with all the fresh snow that had fell the day before," Sylvan explains.

"As I was heading home to Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, I decided to stop off at this spot on Rannoch Moor for one last shot of the fog shrouding the trees at the roadside.

"Just as the fog was starting to lift I noticed the fogbow and grabbed these quick shots. Taken right beside the bridge at Loch Bà on the A82."

Full steam ahead by James Duncan

The famous 'Harry Potter train' travels alongside Loch Eilt near Glenfinnan. James Duncan

James says: "Full steam ahead on the West Highland Line with calm waters of Loch Eilt providing a classic landscape picture for the festive Jacobite aka Harry Potter train."

Looking down on Glen Coe by Allan Donald

Looking down on the snowy Three Sisters at Glen Coe. Allan Donald

"This photo was taken from the summit of Stob Coire nan Lochan in Glen Coe, on one of the finest days I've had in the hills," Allan says.

"It gives a different perspective than the normal view of the Three Sisters, this time from above."

Lake of Menteith at sunset by Vinny Keenan

Watercolour skies overlook the Lake of Menteith at the Carse of Stirling. Vinny Keenan

"The Lake of Menteith is a place I like to visit often as possible, this was after an encounter with an otter at the lake," Vinny says.

"There is a stunning view across the lake at sunset."

