In pictures: Wildlife photography exhibition hits Scotland

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year display will open in Edinburgh on Friday.


Bold Eagle: Intimate portrait of a bald eagle captured in Alaska. Klaus Nigge/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

An internationally-renowned exhibition of wildlife photography is set to go on display in Edinburgh.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year showcase will open at the National Museum of Scotland on Friday.

It consists of 100 extraordinary images of the natural world, including intimate portraits of animals and wild landscapes.


Bear Hug: Family life of brown bears. Ashleigh Scully/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The exhibition is taking over the museum's largest gallery as part of a loan deal from the Natural History Museum in London.


Memorial: Shot of de-horned rhino won Grand Title. Brent Stirton/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The exhibition, which launched in 1965, attracts around 50,000 entries and is considered the most prestigious photography event of its kind.


The Insiders: Image captured while diving in Indonesia. Qing Lin/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Winning photographs are selected for their creativity and technical excellence.

This year's images are going on an international tour, with the National Museum of Scotland exhibit being the only Scottish location.

Photojournalist Brent Stirton's shot of a de-horned rhino, titled Memorial to a Species, won the Grand Title in the awards.


Giant Gathering: Congregation of sperm whales. Tony Wu/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Dr Nick Fraser, keeper of natural sciences at the museum, said: "We are thrilled that the National Museum of Scotland is hosting the 53rd Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, from the Natural History Museum in London.

"These captivating images offer visitors new perspectives on the wonders of the natural world and are as arresting as they are beautiful."


Glimpse of a Lynx: Rare sighting of an Iberian lynx. Laura Albiac Vilas/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Sir Michael Dixon, director of the Natural History Museum, said: "Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of our most successful touring exhibitions, enjoyed by millions of people all over the world.

"The awarded images shine a spotlight on nature photography as a work of art, whilst raising questions about our crucial role in shaping a sustainable future."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.