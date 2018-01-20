Labrador saves police dog's life with blood transfusion

Jack came to PD Angus' rescue with a lifesaving donation after the dog fell ill after a shift.

Lifesaver: Angus (left) was suffering from Pet Blood Bank UK

Bounding around their local park, labradors Angus and Jack played together as their owners looked on.

Acting like old friends, black labrador Angus may not have realised that the energetic chocolate lab he was playing with had saved his life.

Angus is a police explosive protection dog, who carries out searches prior to royal and VIP visits as well as carrying out security checks across East Fife.

Yet when his handler PC Stevie Randall was exercising him after a shift in May, he noticed his urine was a dark red colour, "like port" and rushed him to St Clair's vets in Kirkcaldy.

Given treatment to settle him overnight, just 24 hours later Angus' life would be saved by chocolate labrador Jack, a regular donor for the Pet Blood Bank UK.

Launched in 2007, the charity provides a national canine blood bank with more than 9,000 registered lifesaving donors.

Dogs can donate blood much in the same way as humans, with the Pet Blood Bank holding sessions across the UK at 'host venue' vet practices.

Around 3000 units were donated last year, with each unit able to save up to four other dogs lives.

PD Angus was a healthy happy dog when he unexpectedly fell ill. Stevie Randall

Similar to humans, dogs have different blood types categorised as DEA 1 in the UK. Dogs can be either DEA 1 Negative or DEA 1 Positive, with 70% of dogs likely to be DEA 1 Positive.

When vets discovered that Angus' condition had deteriorated overnight, they called on local blood donor Jack's owners to see if he could provide an emergency transfusion.

St Clair's veterinary practice explains: "Angus's immune system was destroying his own blood cells and blood tests revealed a very low red blood cell count. It was decided at that point he required an immediate blood transfusion.

"Without this intervention [from Jack] here is a strong possibility he may not have made it through the night."

While Jack's blood had helped to saved Angus' life, his condition deteriorated and was subsequently transferred to the Dick Vet Hospital in Edinburgh, where his chances of survival were not good.

Thankfully with a further four blood transfusions from blood provided by the Pet Blood Bank UK, over the next few days he began to get better.

Hospital staff discovered Angus' was suffering from a disease called Primary Immune-mediated Haemolytic Anaemia, where the immune system destroys red blood cells.

Angus recovered at home with PC Randall after his lifesaving blood transfusion. Stevie Randall

After five days of intensive care, Angus had responded well to treatment and was allowed to return to the care of PC Randall to recover from his ordeal over the coming months.

PC Randall says: "Once he reached a happy level and he was healthy enough from the vets perspective and our perspective, they were more than happy for him to go back [to work] because he needs to exercise and build up his fitness again.

"He recovered that all very quickly so he's actually been back to work for a few months, I think he was back to work in October.

"The kind of work he does is quite sporadic, he's not deployed on a daily basis, it's quite a specialist deployment so he's only had one or two deployments in that time but officially he was available if he was needed."

PD Angus is now back to work, but has managed to enjoy a playdate with Jack. Pet Blood Bank UK

Weeks later, PD Angus was taken to the park near the home he shares with PC Randall in Glenrothes, where Jack and his owners were waiting.

It did not take long before the two dogs were playing together happily.

"Typical labs, they are not aggressive dogs and they got along quite quickly," PC Randall explains.

"They had a good play in the park together and we had a good chat."

PC Randall adds that the meeting was quite emotional for the two sets of owners, seeing the two dogs play together with the knowledge that one had saved the other.

"[Jack's owners] were really quite emotional that their dog had managed to do this, I think they were quite pleased. It was nice to meet them and to see Jack," he adds.

For the Pet Blood Bank UK, Angus and Jack's story is another tale with a happy ending thanks to the lifesaving work carried out by the charity.

They add that for anyone interested in registering their dog as a blood donor, they must fit specific criteria.

Small dogs are not able to donate to the Pet Blood Bank, but those aged between one and eight, weighing more than 25 kilos, who have not travelled abroad and are fit and healthy should be allowed to donate.

Lifesaving dogs are given treats and water after donating as well as being given a goody bag with a toy and a "I'm a lifesaver" bandana to wear.

For more information, head to the Pet Blood Bank UK website.

