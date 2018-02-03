In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Supermoon shots, abandoned castles and quaint island toilets captured by photographers.

Stirling sunset by Jamie Burgoyne

Paddling into the sunset. Jamie Burgoyne

"I was driving up on a lovely evening and saw the canoeist on the water," says Jamie.

"It was a gorgeous sunset coming up over the hills behind the reservoir. I parked up my wee car and took the shot with my iPhone."

Highland walks by James Ross

Inverkirkaig on a winter's day. James Ross

"I took this while working in the area, I'd just made a delivery and when I saw this view I had to take the picture because it's not a scene seen by most."

Homeward bound by Chris Murray

The MV Loch Seaforth ferry on her way to Stornoway after a calm crossing from Ullapool. Chris Murray

"I took this picture from the Stornoway based Coastguard Rescue Helicopter," says Chris. "This is the MV Loch Seaforth on her way to Stornoway from Ullapool.

"We are often permitted to use this vessel for training sorties and on this particular day a photograph was too good to be missed."

Perth at night by Sandra D Hamill‎

Taken across the River Tay. Sandra D Hamill‎

"My photo was taken at the light display at the Norrie Millar walk last night," says Sandra.

"I took it because I live in Perth and realised how beautiful it can be at night."

Supermoon at Lossiemouth by David Main

Supermoon at Lossiemouth East Beach. David Main

"I checked out where the moon was rising that evening," says David.

"Lossiemouth East Beach is a popular location for photographers so it made sense to include the wooden structure in the image.

"The moon slightly changed colour for a few minutes so I had to be quick."

A lovely place to spend a penny by Suzi Wallace

A bathroom break on the isles. Suzi Wallace

"I live in Glasgow and visit Oban often and one of my favourite islands is Kerrera," says Suzi.

"It is a gem of an island close to Oban. This is the toilet beside the tea garden near the castle and it just appealed to me especially with the hanging basket.

"There is also a bunkhouse beside it my friends visited on honeymoon.

To spend a penny among this scenery is a joy not to be underestimated!"

Winter church by John Campbell‎

Kirk of Calder after a white flurry. John Campbell‎

"I saw another picture of the church in the snow so I decided to go and get some shots before going to Almondell country park," says John.

"I got up early before anyone put any footprints in the snow. Thankfully I got there before that.

"I've never taking pictures of a graveyard before but thought it looked good in the snow."

Abandoned but beautiful by Harvie Tennant

Dalquharran Castle in all its forgotten glory. Harvie Tennant

"I went to see the castle close up as I had seen photos posted on Facebook," says Harvie.

"I didn't have too far to travel from Dalry. Ayrshire - what a sight to behold from the road.

"Well worth the time it took to see it."

Hilltop view by Carol Nk‎

From the Carman hill across the Clyde. Carol Nk‎

"I am lucky enough to live on the road that travels over these ancient hills and I often walk my dogs over them," says Carol.

"I moved to Scotland from England two years ago and everyday I can't believe how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful place."

