War refugee devoted to giving back to Scots who helped him

Dured Alhalabe lost his friends and his home to conflict - now he's devoted to helping others.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5729014609001-dured-alhalabe.jpg" />

Remember the horrific images of the bombings in Syria? The buildings crumbling where they stood in clouds of ash and smoke?

Dured Alhalabe was there. Seven years ago he was a normal teenager, good at school, happy, with lots of friends.

Then the war hit. What had begun as a peaceful uprising against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad became a full-scale civil war that has left more than 300,000 people dead and devastated the country.

"I remember a lot of bad moments to be honest," says Dured. "I saw a lot of people die in front of my eyes."

Dured's home had been in the city of Homs. He had never expected to leave it.

"My studies stopped, most of my friends died, and my only job was to survive," he later told reporters.

"Within two years I moved to several areas in Syria looking for safety. It was a difficult time because we didn't know if we go to sleep, will we wake up the next day or not."

Dured and his family fled to a refugee camp in Jordan. They had to leave his elderly grandmother behind.

Then, two years ago, hope arrived. A new relocation scheme, specially started for vulnerable people from Syria, could help them. If they wanted it, Dured and his family were welcome to seek refuge in Scotland, in the small Aberdeenshire town of Inverurie.

They arrived in February 2016. "I just had a few words of English so I was really scared," admits Dured.

"But after only a few weeks I got a lot of support from local people. I just felt like I was in my home already."

Dured Alhalabe has been giving back to his community. STV

Dured didn't just settle, he thrived. Grateful to the people who welcomed his family, he began to do everything he can to give something back.

He has volunteered at his local food bank, set up coffee mornings so fellow refugees can introduce themselves to local people, and even helped at the switching on the local the Christmas lights.

He also set up a community group, which he called the Amal Project after the Arabic word for hope, to help make Syrians feel more at home in Scotland.

The hold activities like trips to Loch Ness, offer essential information on NHS services, and set up visits from Santa Claus for Syrian children.

His efforts have seen him become the spokesperson for around 70 Syrian refugees in Aberdeenshire - and have earned the brave young man several local hero awards, including a Young Scot Award.

"The first time I got it, I cried," he says shyly. "I just cried."

Helping out, he says, is his way of giving back to the community who welcomed him.

"They trust me and that's a really good feeling for me," he says.

He's now applying for university which, if he gets in, he says will be him finally "living his dream".

"It has meant the world to me this new life," says Dured.

"I've been in Scotland for two years now and I'm so proud to call it home."

STV News spoke to Dured as part of a series looking at inspirational youngsters. 2018 is the Year of Young People - a chance to celebrate the talents, achievements and ambitions of young Scots.

