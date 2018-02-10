Boy, 8, with Asperger’s inspires global messages of support

Lewis Clark's inspirational drawing went viral after his devoted granny shared it online.

A gift for granny: Lewis drew his McCoo picture at school. Lewis Clark

'Hello, I've got Asperger's.'

It's a sentence Lewis Clark has been repeating to those he meets during the last few days. A collection of words which feels new to him, the meaning of them still being digested.

The eight-year-old is a Transformers superfan and he loves to draw. If there's anything you need to know about his favourite character Bumblebee, Lewis is the person for the job. His granny Isobell laughs as she says he probably knew about the film before the actors cast in it did.

So when she was proudly handed a picture at the school gates last week, she had assumed it would be a Bumblebee drawing. Turning it over, she was delighted to see his own 'McCoo', a take on the Steven Brown work she has framed in her house.

She knew it was a "cracking wee picture" but had no idea that it would travel so far around the world and lead to an outpouring of support for Lewis on the same weekend he learned about his Asperger Syndrome.

Transformers superfan: Lewis loves the character Bumblebee.

Lewis was diagnosed with the lifelong developmental condition last year after many appointments and years of observations. Asperger's affects how you perceive the world and interact with others.

His parents Louise and Alex agonised over when was the right time to tell their little boy as he kept telling them he thought he was different. They worried he would feel the burden of a label.

Ultimately, they didn't want someone else to tell him and so this made their decision to talk to Lewis in the hope it might bring him some comfort.

"The house was all lovely and calm and he was in a good mood when we told him," mother Louise says.

"He looked at me and his eyes started to well up and he got really sad. Lewis doesn't cry much - he doesn't really understand emotions. So to see him cry, it made me sad but I tried to stay strong.

"He said 'Is it because I'm so clever' and I said 'That's exactly what it is'.

"He was happy and full of questions.

"I think a whole lot of weight was taken off his wee shoulders."

Eager to speak to Lewis - who she lovingly calls 'granny's boy' - Isobell was also relieved to speak to him on the phone that night and hear how well he was taking the news.

And then an idea began to form in her mind.

She wanted to show Lewis how loved he was by his family and so posted his McCoo picture on her Facebook page, proudly showing off the artwork in the hope it would "make his weekend a bit brighter" if a few people shared it.

She wanted to inspire him and show him that "his artwork has the possibility to travel everywhere and that he can achieve whatever he sets out to do."

And then the world responded.

Within minutes, likes and messages started coming through with the post being shared over 8000 times to countries across the world, reaching New Zealand, America, Thailand and Bahrain to name a few.

Lewis McCoo: Artist Steven Brown praised the eight-year-old for his inspiring work. Lewis Clark

Lewis was praised for his "conceptual creative art" and encouraged to "show the world that a label doesn't define who you are", and that "different does not equal bad."

"We thought it would be so nice for Lewis if we could show him that other people liked it, that it's not just my granny who likes it," Isobell says as she explains the reasons behind the post.

"He was bouncing about like Tigger, he was so excited when we read out the comments.

She adds: "In the past, he has come in, if he has went out to play here, and said 'They don't like me, people don't like me, they said I'm stupid'.

"Where he stays, he can't go out to play because the kids taunt him and tease him and torment him so much. So he only gets out to play here.

"So I think seeing the post and seeing how everybody is so happy for him and likes him, this morning - for the first time in a long time - Lewis is away to school with a big Cheshire grin on his face."

Even artist Steven Brown, who created the McCoo brand contacted the family, saying he was privileged to learn that Lewis had chose to draw a McCoo and encouraged him to keep drawing and tap into his creative flair, inviting him to visit his Ayr showroom with the family this weekend.

Spending the last week diligently reading and liking all the comments people have shared, both Louise and Isobell are in awe of the kindness people have shown towards Lewis and the impact it has had on him during what could have been a difficult time.

"I don't think I've got any tears left to be honest," Louise says. "I'm very proud.

"I just can't believe the effect it's had."

As well as messages of support, they've also had contact from other families who have questions about Lewis' diagnosis as they go through a similar process themselves.

Aware that every child is different, Louise says they can only share their own experience but is hopeful that Lewis' picture and the response it has had will be a source of inspiration for other families waiting on a diagnosis.

"Don't give up, don't give up and think nobody is going to help me," Louise says.

"Yes, it is a long process but you do get there in the end.

She adds: "I am just so glad that so many people have seen his picture."

