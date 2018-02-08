Dog lovers rally to help devastated girl find lost Dachshund

Kind folk have offered to stay out all night with thermal cameras to help find Nero.

Finding Nero: The little dog went missing at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell. Colette Morrin

Dog lovers across Scotland have rallied to help a family left devastated after their Dachshund went missing during a walk.

Sausage dog Nero was last seen on Sunday afternoon, when he and his owners took part in a popular mass sausage dog walk at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell.

Unfortunately, it's believed the little Dachshund got spooked and ran off during the event.

"He's a nervous dog, he's only a year old, and he usually panics whenever he leaves my side," says Nero's worried owner Colette Morrin.

"He and my daughter Latisha are so close to each other, when she's sick, he's the one who comes and snuggles into her."

Latisha, 11, has been so upset over Nero's disappearance she has been struggling at school, but with her mother caring for her new baby brother, it has been hard for the family to keep looking for Nero on foot as much as they would like.

Latisha and Nero are very close. Colette Morrin

"My baby boy is only 12 weeks old and he's had health issues," says Colette, from Paisley. "He's already had to go through two surgeries and have most of his bowel removed.

"He's now got bronchitis so I can't have him out in the cold for long."

Hearing of the family's plight, other dog walkers and kind strangers have offered to help them look for Nero.

Over the last few days, hundreds of people have signed up to take part in an organised rota of searchers.

Other dog walkers and kind strangers have offered to help them look for Nero. Colette Morrin

One man has been out for the last two nights with special thermal cameras to see if he can spot him.

Others have offered up flying drones and night vision cameras to give a better view of the area and many more people have turned up with doughnuts and hand warmers to help those searching in the cold weather.

"Some people even started up a barbecue to cook hot sausages on it, to see if that would entice him out," says Colette.

"Everyone has just been so incredibly supportive."

Nero has a distinctive harness with his name on it. Colette Morrin

Nero is a quite distinctive looking sausage dog with brown speckled colouring, brown eyes and a recognisable jacket on with his name on it in big letters.

He is a silver dappled miniature dachshund and he is micro-chipped.

His harness jangles a bit, and two possible sightings have already been made of him in the area, though they are not 100 percent confirmed.

Strathclyde Park closes at 9pm, meaning searchers have had to leave at that time, but the park has today confirmed that it will allow volunteers to stay in the park overnight tonight to look for Nero.

Nero meets the newest member of the family. Colette Morrin

Colette has taken down Nero's dog crate already, and food has been left out each night in the hope Nero can be lured out if he is still in the area.

Latisha is hoping that tonight will be the night her friend is found.

"We just want him home soon," says Colette. "I know some people might say he's just a dog, but he's family to us."

If you have sighted Nero or have information please call Colette on 07342912124 or email STV News on laura.piper@stv.co.uk

