  • STV
  • MySTV

Wet Wet Wet star Graeme Clark comes home to Clydebank

Laura Piper Laura Piper

The musician is heading back to his Glasgow roots to his mother's house where it all began.

Thought Collector: The Wet Wet Wet star is holding a live acoustic night in Clydebank.
Thought Collector: The Wet Wet Wet star is holding a live acoustic night in Clydebank. Graeme Clark

They were just teenagers at Clydebank High School when they scraped together enough money for equipment to form a band.

Neil Mitchell, Marti Pellow, Graeme Clark and Tommy Cunningham were doing paper rounds and washing up in restaurants before they set the music world alight.

Wet Wet Wet were one of the most successful bands of the late 80's and early 90's with eight albums and two greatest hits compilations and a 15 week stint at number one.

In 1982 they formed their first band in their school gym hall under the name Vortex Motion, mostly playing covers of The Clash and Magazine.

"It was either crime, the dole, football, or music - and we chose music," Tommy Cunningham famously said.

The Eighties were a pretty bare time in Glasgow and there were no jobs. The goal for most young men at the time was simply to escape it.

Which is why there is a special poignancy in one of them determined to return home.

Graeme Clark, the band's bass player and songwriter, is back where the dream began, and he wants to share his story.

He's in town ahead of an event on March 23, where he will spend an evening speaking to fans about life in the band, how he wrote some of the major hits, alongside his own live performance of some of the classics and original material.

Money raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Speaking to STV reporter Clare McNeill from his mother's living room in Clydebank, where Wet Wet Wet used to rehearse, he says he can remember those very first days they played together.

"We sat in that room there," he says, pointing to an area behind a wall unit lined with bright vases.

"With drums, keyboards, base and a singer. That was the embryonic start of Wet Wet Wet."

"At that time there was no jobs so we left school and instead of going in and getting a job in a shipyard, we just picked up guitars."

Music fans everywhere were so grateful that they did. The band were named Best British Newcomer at the 1988 Brit Awards.

Their 1994 cover of The Troggs' 1960s hit Love Is All Around, which was used on the soundtrack to the film Four Weddings and a Funeral was a huge international success.

It spent 15 weeks at the top of the British charts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3gEkwhdXUE | youtube

During the rest of the 1990s the band maintained a strong UK following, and their seventh studio album, 1997's Ten, celebrated the group's decade at the top.

Dispute came after the supporting tour for the album over money. Up until then, revenue from the group's songwriting had been a four-way equal split.

Tommy Cunningham turned up for a routine band meeting, only to discover that the other three members wanted to revise the policy, paying the drummer a lesser amount. Tommy instantly quit the group.

In 1999 Marti Pellow also quit the band after succumbing to a debilitating alcohol and drug addiction.

Everyone went their separate ways until 2003 after the death of Marti's mother Margaret. His former band mates all came to the funeral and brought them back together.

Since then, Graeme has continued to carve his own path in music with his solo career, with many songs inspired by his home town.

"It's where I come from, it's my home, and inevitably you're eventually going to come back to where it started," he says.

"When we first started in Clydebank we were dying to get out. The older I get, the more I'm trying to get back."

"The hills just up road there," he says pointing out the window. "The Kilpatrick Hills are the most stunning part of the world to look at."

But now that he's home, would a Wet Wet Wet reunion ever be on the horizon with the rest of his friends?

"We're hoping to announce something quite exciting, quite soon and you'll be the first to know," he says.

"You know, I don't see the door closed as such. I think, you know, as we said, there's still a few chapters to write.

"So, yeah, watch this space."

Tickets for the event on Friday, March 23 in Clydebank Town Hall are priced at £14.50 and can be purchased by visiting ticketweb.co.uk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.