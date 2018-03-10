Wet Wet Wet star Graeme Clark comes home to Clydebank

The musician is heading back to his Glasgow roots to his mother's house where it all began.

They were just teenagers at Clydebank High School when they scraped together enough money for equipment to form a band.

Neil Mitchell, Marti Pellow, Graeme Clark and Tommy Cunningham were doing paper rounds and washing up in restaurants before they set the music world alight.

Wet Wet Wet were one of the most successful bands of the late 80's and early 90's with eight albums and two greatest hits compilations and a 15 week stint at number one.

In 1982 they formed their first band in their school gym hall under the name Vortex Motion, mostly playing covers of The Clash and Magazine.

"It was either crime, the dole, football, or music - and we chose music," Tommy Cunningham famously said.



The Eighties were a pretty bare time in Glasgow and there were no jobs. The goal for most young men at the time was simply to escape it.

Which is why there is a special poignancy in one of them determined to return home.

Graeme Clark, the band's bass player and songwriter, is back where the dream began, and he wants to share his story.

He's in town ahead of an event on March 23, where he will spend an evening speaking to fans about life in the band, how he wrote some of the major hits, alongside his own live performance of some of the classics and original material.

Money raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Speaking to STV reporter Clare McNeill from his mother's living room in Clydebank, where Wet Wet Wet used to rehearse, he says he can remember those very first days they played together.

"We sat in that room there," he says, pointing to an area behind a wall unit lined with bright vases.

"With drums, keyboards, base and a singer. That was the embryonic start of Wet Wet Wet."

"At that time there was no jobs so we left school and instead of going in and getting a job in a shipyard, we just picked up guitars."

Music fans everywhere were so grateful that they did. The band were named Best British Newcomer at the 1988 Brit Awards.

Their 1994 cover of The Troggs' 1960s hit Love Is All Around, which was used on the soundtrack to the film Four Weddings and a Funeral was a huge international success.

It spent 15 weeks at the top of the British charts.

During the rest of the 1990s the band maintained a strong UK following, and their seventh studio album, 1997's Ten, celebrated the group's decade at the top.

Dispute came after the supporting tour for the album over money. Up until then, revenue from the group's songwriting had been a four-way equal split.

Tommy Cunningham turned up for a routine band meeting, only to discover that the other three members wanted to revise the policy, paying the drummer a lesser amount. Tommy instantly quit the group.

In 1999 Marti Pellow also quit the band after succumbing to a debilitating alcohol and drug addiction.

Everyone went their separate ways until 2003 after the death of Marti's mother Margaret. His former band mates all came to the funeral and brought them back together.

Since then, Graeme has continued to carve his own path in music with his solo career, with many songs inspired by his home town.

"It's where I come from, it's my home, and inevitably you're eventually going to come back to where it started," he says.

"When we first started in Clydebank we were dying to get out. The older I get, the more I'm trying to get back."

"The hills just up road there," he says pointing out the window. "The Kilpatrick Hills are the most stunning part of the world to look at."

But now that he's home, would a Wet Wet Wet reunion ever be on the horizon with the rest of his friends?

"We're hoping to announce something quite exciting, quite soon and you'll be the first to know," he says.

"You know, I don't see the door closed as such. I think, you know, as we said, there's still a few chapters to write.

"So, yeah, watch this space."

Tickets for the event on Friday, March 23 in Clydebank Town Hall are priced at £14.50 and can be purchased by visiting ticketweb.co.uk.

