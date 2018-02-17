  • STV
  • MySTV

The Meghan effect: Future royal puts Strathberry on the map

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Edinburgh designer sees boom in sales after Ms. Markle carries brand's bags twice.

Strathberry: How Meghan's fashion choices mean business is booming for Scots designer.
Strathberry: How Meghan's fashion choices mean business is booming for Scots designer.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's car pulled up outside Edinburgh castle on Tuesday, crowds waved Union Jacks and camera phones were poised to capture the first moments of the couple on their first official visit to Scotland.

As they arrived to witness the one o'clock gun being fired and meet founders of charity sandwich shop Social Bite, eyes fell on the former actress' choice of outfit for the latest glimpse at the pieces which would likely sell out due to 'the Meghan effect'.

Her long Black Watch tartan coat by Burberry worn over Veronica Beard trousers with pearl detailing quickly sold out online, but it was the bottle green handbag worn cross body as she met with those in the crowds which arguably drew the most attention.

The handbag with distinctive gold hardware was the American's second outing of a piece by Edinburgh-based brand Strathberry.

A simple choice in accessories has meant big business for the Scottish brand, who had no idea the future member of the royal family would develop such a fondness for its luxury leather bags and striking design.

'The Meghan effect' has been in full swing since the actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry.
'The Meghan effect' has been in full swing since the actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry. PA

Ms Markle's fashion choices have been a subject of interest since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November.

The pristine white coat by Canadian brand Line the Label which she wore in the gardens of Kensington Palace for her first photo opportunity sold out in minutes.

Similar to her future sister in law the Duchess of Cambridge, whose own fashion choices led to the 'Kate effect' following her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Ms Markle's outfits and accessories have been selling out minutes after being photographed in them.

For husband and wife team Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, 'the Meghan effect' has caterpaulted their luxury handbag business Strathberry into the limelight.

The couple, who have a passion for beautiful handcrafted leather goods, had travelled extensively around Spain with their children and were inspired by the "generations of craftsmanship and skill in working with leather" in the country.

The East/West Mini has a reported waitlist of more than 1000 people.
The East/West Mini has a reported waitlist of more than 1000 people. Strathberry

In 2013, the couple established Strathberry on their return to the UK with the brand based in Edinburgh and their handbags crafted in Spain.

Strathberry bags have a lyrical element to them, Leeanne explains, the shape and signature hardware designed so that the brand's bags would be instantly recognisable.

"The Strathberry collection is defined by its signature metal bar, which is part of our DNA and is inherited from the leather sheet music folios of musicians and performers," Leeanne says.

"Both functional and elegant, the bar is clearly and easily recognizable which was something very important to us from the beginning.

"We wanted people to be able to easily identify a Strathberry bag by looking at it."

Those recognisable aspects of their handcrafted leather bags would be worn on the arm of one of the world's most famous women some four years later.

Strathberry had no idea Meghan would wear their bags on public engagements.
Strathberry had no idea Meghan would wear their bags on public engagements. Strathberry

In December, weeks after announcing their engagement, Ms Markle and Prince Harry undertook their first royal engagement together in Nottingham.

Yet what was surprising for many royal commentators was that Ms Markle carried a tote bag as she met with crowds and talked with representatives from the Terrence Higgins Trust and staff from a local school.

Leeanne and her husband had no idea their burgundy, vanilla and navy tri-colour midi tote would fall under the spell of 'the Meghan effect'.

The pair only realised she had worn it when the calls rolled in asking if the future royal was indeed carrying a Strathberry bag.

The Tricolour midi tote sold out in 11 minutes.
The Tricolour midi tote sold out in 11 minutes. PA

"Within 11 minutes of photos surfacing featuring Markle's look, the handbag sold out online and across all international retailers," Leeanne says.

"Similarly, visitor numbers on strathberry.com were up that day by around 5000%."

Apart from the Queen, who is often seen carrying her signature Launer handbag, a brand which holds a royal warrant, many women in the royal family do not carry handbags on public engagements.

Instead many choose to carry clutch bags, which is thought to discourage unwanted handshakes.

Yet Ms Markle has defied this so-called 'royal protocol' with her choice of accessory, her trip to the Scottish capital saw her welcome the crowds with handshakes, her bottle green Strathberry East/West Mini worn cross body as she greeted those who waited patiently for a glimpse to see her.

Fans of the small handbag will have to wait until March before it is restocked, with the Huffington Post remarking that more than 1000 people have their name on the waitlist for the accessory.

'The Meghan effect' has shown a unique fondness for Scottish design. Her Percy sunglasses worn at the Invictus Games, her first public appearance with Prince Harry, were made by Finlay and Co.

Meghan's Finlay and Co sunglasses saw the brand reap £20,000 in profits.
Meghan's Finlay and Co sunglasses saw the brand reap £20,000 in profits. Credit: PA

The brand, co-owned by David Lochhead from Aberdeen, reportedly made £20,000 after Markle was spotted wearing the tortoiseshell frames monogrammed with her initials.

For Strathberry, 2018 could see a hike in sales thanks to the future royal's seal of approval, with the brand already seeing a higher increase in sales since Meghan was spotted with the bag.

"We estimate that this year sales will increase by 10% to 20% due to increased awareness of the brand caused by Ms Markle carrying her Strathberry bags," Leeanne says.

Agreeing that there is definitely a 'Meghan effect', adding that Ms Markle is one of the "most watched fashion influencers in the world", Leeanne believes that championing Scottish and British designers can only be a positive thing.

"I think it is wonderful for Scotland and fantastic she can give brands , such as ours, the exposure and increased brand awareness globally - whether they or Scottish or non - Scottish."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.