  • STV
  • MySTV

Super Pumas: Can 'flying coffins' return to North Sea?

Colin Wight

Many oil workers have vowed never to travel in the helicopters again after fatal crashes.

Super Puma helicopters are no longer used in the North Sea and Norway following a series of fatal accidents and ditchings.

Their manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters, said it's doing everything possible to learn lessons and ensure they are safe.

But many oil workers call them "flying coffins" and say they'll never travel in them again.

STV News visited Airbus Helicopters' HQ in Marseille, France, where the company employs more than 8000 workers on a massive sprawling site.

Around 20 Super Pumas are produced on the production line every year. Many have a military use; others a wide range of civilian services.

The oil and gas industry is important but it's here that the Super Puma name has taken a massive knock.

A total of 33 offshore workers have died since 2009 following accidents off Peterhead, Sumburgh and Norway. There were also two ditchings. Apart from the Sumburgh incident, all involved the aircraft's gearbox.

Since the Norway crash in 2016, the company has been engaged in a huge effort to identify what happened and make improvements.

"Each time there is an accident the workforce here is devastated", says Michel Macia, head of Airbus's Super Puma programme.

"We are questioning ourselves to try to improve and do as much as we can based on the knowledge that we have."

Charm offensive: Colin Wight, left, at the Airbus HQ.
Charm offensive: Colin Wight, left, at the Airbus HQ. STV

Airbus showed us round its laboratory. Inside, dozens of people in white coats were looking through microscopes or making notes. The microscopes are powerful. They can magnify machine parts up to 200,000 times.

Airbus has introduced a number of measures which they hope will prevent a repeat of what happened.

Régis Magnac, head of customer operations, said the type of gear that broke in 2016 is now replaced in all Super Pumas and that generates less stress in the gearbox .

He claims there are more frequent inspections, five other improvements and he believes it's safe.

"We have done everything possible," he says. "Now it is up to the customers and the workforce to decide if they fly or not".

But the North Sea workers are not convinced.

Tommy Campbell, chairman of the Offshore Co-Ordinating Group, says: "There's no question Airbus are doing everything possible to make sure that their helicopters are safe.

"But the workforce have no confidence in it now. They are clearly saying to us that they don't want to set foot in these helicopters ever again and we have to respect that mandate."

Airbus clearly wants to salvage the Super Puma reputation in the North Sea.

Many of its helicopters such as the H175 are performing important work but the name Super Puma in Norway and Aberdeen is toxic.

On my way home, we bumped into an oil worker who was curious to know where we've been.

When we explained, he said the [currently used] Sikorsky's are bigger. 

"They've more room. Nothing's wrong with them. Why do they want to bring the Pumas back?" he asked.

Airbus know it needs to persuade the doubters. But it's convinced the Super Puma is now as safe as it can be and hopes one day that it will once again be seen in the skies above the North Sea.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1393069-super-puma-helicopters-set-for-return-to-north-sea/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.