Zander the Flying Dog racks up online fans with action snaps

The Hungarian Vizsla has been making a lot of people smile on his walks across Scotland.

Walkies: Zander loves soaring through Scotland's great outdoors. Zander The Flying Dog

Sausage dogs may pass you at ankle height, Labradors at somewhere just above your knees and then there is Zander.

For him, gravity is more of an optional guideline. Out on his morning strolls, he's more likely to soar by you at waist height, ears flapping like sails in the wind.

For the last few months, the enthusiastic Hungarian Vizsla has been drawing in a collection of fans online who have fallen for his charms and his obvious love of walkies.

So much so, the bouncy boy now has his own fan page aptly named Zander the Flying Dog.

Featuring images of him bounding joyfully along Scotland's beaches, forests and mountain trails, he's become something of a surprise ambassador for the outdoors.

"We mainly go walking around Angus, but have had a few walks in the Glenshee area recently," says his loving and patient owner Susan Spink.

"I am always overwhelmed by the positive comments he gets."

A walk to Loch Mharaich near Glenshee Zander the Flying Dog

Susan is Zander's keen photographer, food provider and snuggle giver at their home in Arbroath.

It was during one beach walk a year ago, that she first realised she'd taken a few photos of him that looked just as though he was flying.

Sharing it to a national photographers page named Scotland from the Roadside, she received so many positive comments on it, she decided to try and take a few more.

"I posted one of him on his own page recently, and someone even mocked up an image of him in a superman cape," laughs Susan.

"I just set up the page for a bit of fun and I'm glad he's making people smile."

Zander had perfect flying conditions at Lunanbay Zander the Flying Dog

Zander has even had an offer of love thanks to his photographs, with another dog owner getting in touch to offer up a meeting between him and his own female Vizsla.

Sadly though, Zander suffers from a medical condition which means that type of love is not an option.

"I'm afraid he didn't have any manly bits," says Susan sympathetically.

"He had to have quite major surgery as they stayed inside him and didn't drop - but he's recovered well."

Zander hasn't let it hold him back though. His zest for life is captured in every one of Susan's images.

Zander has been with Susan since he was a puppy. Zander the Flying Dog

"We had him from a local breeder since he was puppy," says Susan. "His mum and dad were show dogs.

"The breeder picked Zander for us. He was so cute. The first six months were very hard but there was a lot of laughter."

Zander was a good boy but Susan's good dining room chairs did suffer through the chewing stages.

Now, Zander has free run of the house and sleeps on the sofa on a big duvet.

"My husband works away a lot so I'm his number one until my husband comes home and he dumps me for him," says Susan with a laugh.

Zander looking handsome. Zander the Flying Dog

As well as constant cuddles, Susan says one of the biggest things Zander has brought her and her family is his love of the great outdoors.

They deliberately looked for an active dog like him so they would enjoy the countryside more.

"If we didn't have him we would have become couch potatoes," says Susan.

"He makes sure we take lots of long walks."

Together, they've seen cracking sunsets on the beach, explored woods and parks and dashed beside lochs.

A couple of trips up Glenshee have been truly memorable.

Zander loves long walks outside. Zander the Flying Dog

So just how good is dog walking for you? Older dog owners who walked their dogs at least once a day get 20% more physical activity than people without dogs, a British study found last year, and owners spent 30 fewer minutes a day being sedentary, on average.

The study, published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, found that regular dog walkers experienced less of a dip in physical activity and got more exercise on bad weather days than those who were not dog owners did on the warmest days of the year.

Regular exercise has well-known benefits for health and longevity, so taking a dog like Zander out will certainly have noticeable health benefits.

Zander's favourite place is the beach. Zander the Flying Dog

He's also apparently a big proponent of turning off your mobile phone and paying more attention to the things around you - like him.

"He hates it when your on your phone, he always tries to wedge himself between you and your screen." says Susan laughing.

"Despite his massive size he wants to be on your knee snuggled into you. They're nicknamed Velcro Dogs because they follow you wherever you go."

Zander also loved everyone in the family - including their two pet guinea pigs.

"He's fascinated with them, he sits nose to nose with them," says Susan.

"I don't think we could get another dog though, I think he'd be a bit miffed. He has his other dog friends though when out with his dog walker, there's a cocker spaniel he likes."

Zander on the beach at Elliot watching the sunset Zander the Flying Dog

Despite the arrival of heavy snow this March, Susan and Zander are still dedicated to their walks and have a great many adventures planned for the year - after his fourth birthday next week.

"He really is a lovely boy," says Susan. "I'm so glad people have found his photos as fun as I have."

To follow Zander's adventures you can visit the Zander the Flying Dog Facebook page and his Instagram account.

