In pictures: Scotland's best snowmen from across the country

From a snow panda to a scary snow beast, here's some of Scotland's coolest creations.

Snow: Scots have been getting creative on their snow days.
Anne Daniels/Margaret Gardiner/Debbie Hutcheson

As the beast from the east arrived in Scotland, the huge snowdrifts and wintry weather it brought from Siberia made for perfect snowman-making conditions.

But forget the classic carrot for a nose, old scarf and button eyes as Scots have been getting creative in the snow with their sculptures.

From a cuddly panda to a rather gruesome snow shark, here are some of the best creations spotted during this week's snow days.

Panda-monium

This 'Beast from the East' has been delighting big and little kids in Glasgow.
Anne Daniels

Karen McCurry shared her father's creative snowman - or snow panda - on social media.

Previously, Tommy Daniels crafted a polar bear and cub from snow at his home in Gartloch Village, Glasgow.

"My dad said he choose the panda as he was going along with the 'beast from the east' theme and not wanting to frighten the local kids he opted for a big friendly panda from China," Karen says.

Snoopy's snow day

Snoopy looks rather chilled out in Invergordon.
Shodanna Hercher

A super cool Snoopy asleep on his rather chilly kennel was a team effort by the Hercher family in Invergordon, Easter Ross.

Kaiden, Logan, Tiree and Ayla worked together to create this impressive sculpture.

Snow kitty

This snow cat looks like it has got the ice cream.
Debbie Hutcheson

This happy snow cat was created by Debbie Hutcheson, her partner Donna and her father in Innerleithen in the Borders.

Its squiggly twig whiskers and stone nose are pretty impressive details.

All tied up

Gordy the snowman sporting a tie in Glasgow.
Rachael Hayhurst

Gordy the snowman was crafted by Rachael Hayhurst in Glasgow and is sporting some interesting accessories.

Who knew snowmen had a business/casual dress code?

A true beast from the east

Spino is a rather fearsome-looking snow creature.
Laura Henderson

Laura Henderson decided to spend her snow day crafting a rather fearsome-looking creature after being sent home from work in Crookston, Glasgow.

Her 'beast from the past' with terrifying teeth, spiny back and long tail, has been nicknamed Spino.

She adds her cat Kenai helped a little with her creation.

Jack the tipsy snowman

Jack was caught sneaking a nip of whisky.
Margaret Gardiner

Enjoying a night on the slopes, Margaret Gardiner was shocked to find her snowman Jack had been sneaking some whisky the night before.

Snowed in at Portmahomack in Ross-shire, she and her husband couldn't get to work - and were inspired to do something creative with their time off.

"We saw other snowmen in the village and thought we would do something a little different.

"My husband is a huge fan of single malt whisky so we made a rather drunk snowman and my husband had a lot of fun staging the pictures, which did include him having his slug of whisky."

'Get out of the snow!'

We're going to need a bigger boat to get away from this snow shark.
Bernie O'Connor

In Perth, Andrew O'Connor created this snow scene straight out of Jaws with a clever use of colour to pick out the gruesome details.

Andy Flurries

Even Sir Andy Murray likes to make snowmen.
Andy Murray/Instagram

Even tennis ace Andy Murray couldn't resist a snow day, creating this sporty snowman complete with his signature hat and racket.

He commented on Instagram: "Glad I got something really productive done today."

