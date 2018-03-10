John Boyd: A tribute to the milliner who made hats for Royals

The life of the Scot who designed pieces for Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

John Boyd: The famous milliner died at the age of 92. John Boyd

Sat in his workroom with delicate swathes of fabric pinned to his jacket as he delicately painted silk flowers, John Boyd was very much at home in his Knightsbridge hat shop.

The work space, or the "creative mess" as he liked to call it, was his haven for designing beautiful hats.

Beyond this room, bespoke hats adorned the walls of the shop, complete with French antique mirrors, chandeliers and marble floors.

Being a milliner was a passion and a talent this Scot lovingly nurtured for 75 years with his services to the fashion industry, which was noted in 2014 when he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after making hats for members of the Royal Family including Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

On February 20, John died at the age of 92. He was still making hats and thinking of ideas for the 2018 collection.

His rose beret, his signature hat, was first created in the 1940s. John Boyd

Having trained and worked alongside him for 13 years, Sarah Marshall, senior milliner and manager of the Knightsbridge shop, says it will be an honour to continue the business in his name, as John had wished.

"We always called him Mr Boyd," Sarah says. "I guess it is a generation thing.

"He always said we were his 'wee lassies'."

This nod to his roots was not unusual for John, who spoke fondly of his home country with a gentle Edinburgh accent.

Born in Scotland's capital in 1925, John's father was a printer in Leith until he lost his job during the great depression. He often spoke of the loving marriage of his parents.

The youngest of seven, John had three sisters he was very close to, especially his eldest Jessie who was a ballet dancer. Later in life, she worked for him in his hat shop as a manager.

He often remarked on how he had been fascinated by his sisters' fashion and remembers advising them on their dresses as they were getting ready to go dancing.

"He had a really strong idea of his sense of style," Sarah says.

"He really loved his sisters and they really fussed over him as the baby in the family. I think that's where his love of fashion came from."

John with his sister Jessie in the 1940s, who was a source of inspiration for him. John Boyd

John's big break came at the age of 15 while working at the North British Rubber Company in Edinburgh.

He was always sketching fashion drawings and his work was spotted by an acquaintance who insisted on introducing him to Aage Thaarup, the most famous milliner of that time. He moved to London at 16-years-old and started an apprenticeship with him.

"I think he felt very lucky he was spotted," Sarah says. "He was just doodling sketches at work when this person spotted him and said 'you are wasted here'.

"I think his family had quite a tough time during the depression with his father being unemployed - it was amazing for him to be whisked away to London."

John's apprenticeship was interrupted when he served in in the Royal Navy during the Second World War and was aboard a minesweeper during the D-Day landings.

While it was a topic John found very emotional to talk about, he did speak of the interesting materials and feathers he would find when stopping at ports around the world.

Millinery had never left his mind and, after the war, he used his service gratuity to set up his first hat shop, sleeping under the workroom bench to make ends meet as he built up the business from scratch.

The milliner has served generations of families and was always credited for his gentle and discreet manner. John Boyd

His first collection of hats was made to coincide with the work of Scottish designer Clive Duncan. From there, his client list grew steadily and he was soon making hats for royalty and many titled ladies.

Princess Anne's first John Boyd hat was made when she was 18, and he also made hats for Frances Shand Kydd and her daughter - the young Lady Diana.

He famously made Princess Diana's 'going away' pink tricorn hat after her wedding, which he gifted as a wedding present to her.

This was admired and copied the world over as well and boosted his profile as one of the most sought after milliners in London, as he went on to make many hats for Princess Diana in the 1980s.

"When he started millinery, you wouldn't leave the house without wearing a hat," Sarah says.

"By the time it got to the 1960s, that's when Princess Anne started going to him. She was quite a trendsetter in those days. People really looked to see what she was wearing.

Princess Diana wore many hats by John Boyd and his work was photographed around the world. Royalty Magazine

"Then in the 1970s, hairstyles started getting really big and bouffant. People stopped wearing hats so the millinery industry really declined but he managed to keep going when lots of milliners gave up.

"In the 1980s, Princess Diana started wearing hats - and his hats as well - which did a great thing for the industry.

"People copied her style and wanted to look like her. That's when it all started going again.

Speaking of Princess Diana, she adds: "He was very fond of her.

"I think she really enjoyed coming to see him because he was always, with any customer, a very relaxed person.

"He wasn't all airs and graces. He always made everybody feel very comfortable and treated everybody the same in a very friendly way."

As well as his royal connections, John also made hats for Baroness Thatcher. John Boyd

Unlike some of his millinery peers, John and the colleagues he worked alongside in his shop always served the customers as well as making the hats.

Ultimately, the most important thing for John was making a woman feel beautiful when they wore one of his designs. He would often remark that the business should make 'fun hats, not funny hats'.

"It was all about flattering the woman and bringing out the best parts of them and making them look beautiful," Sarah says, recalling John's advice.

She adds: "Mr Boyd always said it wouldn't be doing us any favours if someone went out in the wrong hat.

"You don't want people to say 'where did you get that hat?' for the wrong reasons."

John would often say that 'the face dictated the hat'. John Boyd

John never married or had children, but several nieces and nephews survive him. A family funeral is arranged for later this month.

For John, millinery was woven into his life. Even in his late 80s and early 90s, he would often come into the shop with a bag full of hats he had been working on at home.

"It was just his absolute love," Sarah says.

"It was what he lived for and I think what kept him going."

Sarah adds: "We are very honoured and pleased that we can carry on in his name and in his style that he has taught us.

"I love John Boyd's style. I want to carry on in his name in a way that he would be proud."

