Scots food blogger to open UK's first vegan sweet shop

The 'Vegan Willy Wonka' hopes to sell animal-friendly treats in Glasgow later this year.

Sweet stuff: Vegan Burd's chocolate range was born out of nostalgia. VeganBurd

When Adele Ralston decided to go vegan, the thing she missed most was her childhood junk food treats.

Snapping sticks of Kit Kat, biting into a fluffy coconut Bounty and savouring her last Rolo suddenly became outwith her reach, with most sweets containing animal derived products such as milk.

So to satisfy her sweet tooth, Adele, also known as Vegan Burd, decided to recreate her favourite sweets with a vegan spin instead.

Now two years on, the 31-year-old, often called the Vegan Willy Wonka, has decided to open what could be the UK's first vegan sweet shop.

The Vegan Burd range encompasses Adele's love of both chocolate and her home city of Glasgow with her treats given quirky titles using Scottish slang.

Adele adds a hint of Scottish humour to her vegan chocolate bars. Vegan Burd

Her chocolate covered coconut bar is called 'Yer Bound Tae', wafer biscuits in both plain and peanut butter flavour are named 'A Wafer A Break' and her 'Snackurz' bar is filled with caramel and peanuts.

"I started this Vegan Burd thing a few years ago as a food diary on Instagram because I wanted to show how easy and normal vegan food is," Adele explains.

"Two years ago I decided to play around with making some vegan versions of nostalgic chocolate bars I missed and it blew up into me quitting my day job to do my own thing full time."

Having ditched her job in marketing, Adele now spends her time creating sweet treats to order on her successful Etsy shop while supplying stores across Glasgow.

Yet the Glasgow native felt that she wanted a sweet space in the city that was all hers.

"From the beginning my dream has been to have my own shop - a place for people to come and buy my treats and maybe hang out for a gab and a cup of tea," she explains.

"I decided to open my own shop to sell my sweeties - a dedicated place for snackers to buy from me directly."

Vegan Burd plans to open her shop in the east end of Glasgow. Vegan Burd

Turning to crowdfunding, Adele has sought help to bring her dream of owning a vegan sweet shop to life.

Having secured a premises in the east end of the city, she hopes to have her store open later this year, selling Vegan Burd sweets alongside vegan treats from other makers and plenty tea, coffee and cake.

However, Adele admits her dream will take a little while as she plans to initially run the shop herself and make all the chocolates.

"There's a lot to be done and it will take some time, but I'm so excited to be working towards opening my very own vegan sweet shop," she adds.

It seems as though Adele may have plenty of customers to content with once her sweet shop opens, as veganism has shown no signs of slowing down in popularity.

According to The Vegan Society in partnership with Vegan Life Magazine, there were over half a million vegans in Great Britain in 2016.

Holiday letting search engine Holidu also named Edinburgh and Glasgow in the top ten most vegan-friendly cities in the UK in 2017, in second and fifth place respectively.

The sweet shop could be the first of its kind in the UK. Vegan Burd

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) believe that Vegan Burd's store could be the first vegan sweet shop in the UK when it opens.

Elisa Allen, director at PETA, says: "A vegan sweet shop in Glasgow is a smart move because even more people - including those with a sweet tooth - are turning up their noses at animal flesh and secretions, so selling, serving, and savouring vegan foods is what works.

"PETA offers a list of the best vegan sweet treats available in eateries from Edinburgh to Exeter - and many corner-shop favourites, such as Skittles, Starburst, and Love Hearts are vegan, too.

"It has never been easier to indulge your sweet tooth while also being sweet to animals.

For Adele, the prospect of opening her own dedicated vegan sweet shop is an exciting dream come true and she hopes to bring joy to other vegan junk food fans through her sweets.

"I get so much joy from making people happy with my junk food and it makes my day when someone places an order to post surprise chocolate to their pal, or when someone comes up to me to declare their love for my bars."

