  • STV
  • MySTV

How two women helped establish Mother's Day in the UK

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

American Anna Jarvis inspired Constance Adelaide Smith to revive Mothering Sunday.

History: Mother's Day has an interesting history spanning centuries.
History: Mother's Day has an interesting history spanning centuries. Les Anderson

In the early 20th century, when Mother's Day first became a part of popular culture, white carnations were given as gifts, letters were written to give thanks and families would visit church together.

More than 100 years since Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US, the national holiday in which mothers, grandparents, step-parents and aunts are honoured for supporting children in their care, these traditional acts may have changed, yet the sentiment remains the same.

As founder Anna Jarvis' mother noted: "I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother's day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life.

"She is entitled to it."

The story of how Mother's Day became a national celebration, one in which bouquets of flowers, greetings cards and chocolates have become synonymous with, may begin with the church in the UK, but it is actually an American woman we can thank for bringing the holiday to the mainstream.

Held on the fourth Sunday of Lent, Mothering Sunday in the UK can be traced back to the 16th century.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 following Anna Jarvis' mother's death.
Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 following Anna Jarvis' mother's death. Creative Commons 2.0 by simpleinsomnia

It began as a Christian celebration for Catholics and Protestants, who would return to their 'mother' church for a service to celebrate Laetare Sunday.

People would visit the church in which they had been baptised, their local parish church or nearest cathedral, with servants later given the day off from duties to visit family together.

Children would pick flowers to adorn the church and to give as gifts to their mothers, perhaps where the tradition of bright bouquets given in modern times comes from.

Mothering Sunday soon fell away by the early 20th century, yet it's revival began in the US.

Anna Jarvis, from West Virginia, petitioned for a day in which to honour mothers in America, having been inspired by her own mother, the social activist Ann Reeves Jarvis, whom she cared for in the later years of her life until her death in 1905 when Anna was 41.

When she was younger, Anna's mother had inspired her to create the holiday, having said that a day should be set aside for mothers to rest.

The young Anna took this to heart, especially after her mother's death.

She held a memorial service for both her mother and other mothers some three years later on May 10, in a move towards establishing the holiday on the second Sunday in May.

Anna Jarvis chose white carnations as a symbol for Mother's Day.
Anna Jarvis chose white carnations as a symbol for Mother's Day. Nathan Dumlao

For Anna, symbolism was important and she chose white carnations as a symbol of the holiday, sending hundreds of her mother's favourite flower to those who attended the service.

She had said: "[The carnation's] whiteness is to symbolise the truth, purity and broad-charity of mother love; its fragrance, her memory, and her prayers.

"The carnation does not drop its petals, but hugs them to its heart as it dies, and so, too, mothers hug their children to their hearts, their mother love never dying.

"When I selected this flower, I was remembering my mother's bed of white pinks."

In 1914, Mother's Day was made an official holiday by Congress, yet Anna soon became frustrated at the commercialisation of Mother's Day.

The white carnations she cherished would go up in price, card companies flourished and boxes of sweets became popular gifts which she felt detracted from the message of the holiday, so much so she attempted to rescind the day by holding a petition against it.

She was placed in Marshall Square Sanitarium in Pennsylvania, her bills were paid for by florists and greeting card companies, the very people she had come to detest.

She died in 1948.

Anna Jarvis' fight for a holiday which recognised the effort of mothers across the country succeeded, but it's success became her downfall.

Mother's Day was reunited with Mothering Sunday in the 1950s.
Mother's Day was reunited with Mothering Sunday in the 1950s. Craetive Commons 2.0 by halfrain

However, her efforts were recognised across the world, with Constance Adalaide Smith so inspired by Jarvis, she began her own campaign to reinstate Mothering Sunday in the UK.

Smith lived in Nottingham and worked as a dispenser of medicines at the city's Hospital for Skin Diseases by the age of 23, having previously worked as a governess in Germany.

The daughter of an Anglican clergyman, Smith knew of Mothering Sunday, held on the fourth Sunday of Lent in the Liturgical calendar.

Having read an article in 1913 about Ms Jarvis and the subsequent calls for a Mother's Day to be established in the US, Ms Smith linked the celebration to the forgotten religious holiday of Mothering Sunday.

Smith published a booklet titled 'The revival of Mothering Sunday' in 1920 and her efforts helped to reestablish the Christian holiday.

However, it fell to American soldiers around 30 years later to bring Mother's Day as we know it today to Great Britain.

During WWII, servicemen were surprised when the second Sunday in May arrived and there was no Mother's Day traditions across the pond. Treating their hostesses like foster mothers, they treated them to gifts and flowers the way they would back home.

The practice of giving thanks to mothers caught on and by 1950, Mother's Day in the UK reverted back to its original date coinciding with Mothering Sunday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.