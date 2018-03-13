Avengers star backs terminally ill boy's plea with dream prize

Robert Downey Jr has supported Aaron Hunter after he asked Iron Man to help cure his friends.

Big hero: Aaron Hunter is on a mission to help others. Marvel

Robert Downey Jr has answered a heartfelt appeal from a young boy in Scotland for his favourite superhero to help save the lives of his friends.

Aaron Hunter, eight, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, who suffers from a rare and life threatening conditioning named ROHHAD, sent out a video last year begging the actor to help him and his friends find a cure.

When word reached the Hollywood star through his fan pages, the compassionate star surprised Aaron with a video call in character as Tony Stark.

It was a dream come true for Aaron, but now Iron Man star has gone even further and named Aaron's charity as the one he wants his own foundation to support.

Random Act Funding was founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey with the mission to distribute kindness in the form of financial support at the local, national and global levels.

Through it, the actor is offering fans the chance to attend the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War with him in California on April 23, 2018.

The entry fee to the competition will be donated to Aaron's ROHHAD charity, set up to support children suffering from the syndrome and to help fund research into a cure.

ROHHAD is one of the rarest illnesses in the world. A life threatening condition which causes rapid weight gain and breathing problems in young children.

The chances of Aaron developing it were one in 73m.

The condition is terminal and children living with ROHHAD face a daily fight for survival.

After hearing Robert Downey Jr's plans to give his full support, Aaron and his mother were delighted.

"It is with the biggest of smiles and happiest of hearts we share with you all the most incredible news," his family posted on the charity page.

"Wishes can come true and we are so happy to share that Aaron's wish is happening.

"The hope this has given to all of the children with ROHHAD and their families is immeasurable.

"They are all deeply grateful for the support."

