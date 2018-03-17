Seven traditional Irish dishes to enjoy on St Patrick's Day

Fancy a slice of Barmbrack or tucking into a plate of Coddle this weekend?

Shamrock: Here's seven ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Amy Reed / cropped

On March 17, the world turns a shade of green as it celebrates St Patrick's Day.

The date marks the death of the patron saint of Ireland, who is said to have brought Christianity to the country as a missionary during the 5th century.

The holiday celebrates the country's history and culture, from traditional foods to cèilidhs.

The tradition of wearing a shamrock is said to stem from St Patrick's use of the three leaves to explain the holy trinity to the Irish.

Thanks to a number of Irish immigrants who travelled to the US, New York hosts one of the biggest St Patrick's Day parades to mark the occasion, along with cities such as Dublin and Birmingham.

But aside from pints of Guinness and lurid green cupcakes, how else can you celebrate?

If you fancy exploring the culinary delights that Ireland has to offer, then why not try one of these traditional dishes along with your pint this St Patrick's Day?

Colcannon

A classic Irish side dish perfect for dolloping alongside sausages or more traditionally boiled ham, Colcannon is a mix of potatoes, kale or cabbage, butter and milk mashed together.

Each family has its own recipe; some serve their colcannon with chopped potatoes and others bake it in the oven until crisp on top.

Similar to champ, which is made with mashed potatoes and spring onions, colcannon is Irish comfort food at its best, especially with a pool of melted butter nestled in the middle.

Guinness Chocolate Cake

It may seem cliche, but Guinness is still Ireland's best-selling alcoholic drink and what better way to celebrate St Patrick's than with a slice of this decadent chocolate cake?

Also known as 'black velvet', this modern rich chocolate cake is doused in Ireland's popular stout to give the cake a strong flavour.

Frosted with thick cream whisked with champagne, it even looks like a stout pint of Guinness with it's black base and frothy white top.

Irish Stew

A classic dish which can court controversy with purists, Irish stew is traditionally made with lamb and root vegetables native to Ireland.

While most use the neck of lamb cut as the main meat element, others choose mutton for it's stronger flavour.

Carrots can be a controversial addition to the traditional potatoes and onion, along with pearl barley and turnip which some say spoil the dish.

However you make it, this comforting dish with thick rich gravy is a winner any day of the week, not just on St Patrick's Day.

Boxty

For a unique take on a stack of pancakes for brunch, boxties are perfect for those who fancy something a little more savoury.

Made with mashed and grated potato, the two textures combine to create a dish which is part potato cake and part hash brown.

Mixed with flour, egg and milk, these crispy fried pancakes would be perfect for a St Patrick's Day brunch topped with a poached egg.

Soda Bread

A traditional Irish soda bread replaces yeast, usually used as a leavening agent in most breads, with bicarbonate of soda.

Often quick to make, using just flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda and buttermilk, stout or yoghurt, soda bread is quickly mixed together before shaped into a round and baked, with no need for the bread to prove.

Cut into thick slices and slather with butter.

Soda bread is made with both white and brown wheat flours, with wholemeal usually sweetened before baking.

Coddle

Made to use up leftovers, Coddle is an Irish stew made with sliced sausages and bacon, potatoes, onion and herbs.

Braised in stock produced by boiling the bacon and sausages, the dish is cooked in a pot with a well fitted lid to ensure ingredients not covered by water are steamed.

Some recipes call for a little glug of Guinness to be added to the stew.

Barmbrack

Filled with dried fruit, which has been soaked in Irish whiskey, and cold tea overnight, this rich fruit loaf is the perfect afternoon treat to accompany a cuppa.

Barmbrack is also closely linked to Halloween, were it was traditionally filled with different items, each slice carrying a meaning for the person who received it.

The fortune telling game would say that a piece of cloth found would mean bad luck, the discovery of a pea would mean you would not be married that year, a stick would denote and unhappy marriage and a ring would mean you'd be wed within the year.

Although the tradition is not popular in modern times, some commercially-made Barmbrack contains a toy ring.

