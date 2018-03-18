Growing up with heroin addicts and how I turned my life around

Colleen faced homelessness, abuse and was without hope until she found a passion for football.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751386365001-yoyp-march.jpg" />

It was not unusual for Colleen McCudden and her sister to find used needles lying around the family home in Ayrshire where they grew up.

The thing that makes her sad looking back is the fact she knew not to touch them. She had witnessed more than her young years deserved, having watched both her parents grapple with heroin addictions.

Childhood was far from easy for Colleen. She remembers days when she would wait at the school gates for her father and anticipate the journey ahead as they drove into Glasgow so he could buy and use drugs.

As she waited anxiously in the car with her sister, Colleen knew she would then be faced with keeping him alert on the drive home.

Often taunted for having parents who were addicts, and finding it difficult without her mother who had left the family home in her early youth, Colleen herself started smoking cannabis at the age of 11 as she tried to block out feelings that she didn't fit in.

Addiction took hold in her teenage years as her drinking got heavier and she began taking more drugs such as ecstasy and valium. The one drug she always refused was heroin, saying she would not allow herself to go down that road after watching her parents.

By the age of 18, Colleen had tried to take own life twice.

"It was just constant - drugs were always on your mind first," Colleen says.

"It was just easier to take drugs and drink and block it out."

She never imagined that 2018 would mark a new chapter in her life, and that she would be preparing to an accept an 'Inspirational Young Woman Award' at the age of 25 for her commitment to turn her life around and focus her efforts on helping others.

Colleen took part in the 2017 Homeless World Cup. Action for Children

It has not been an easy journey for Colleen who says her life really began to spiral out of control at the age of 16 when her father died from a stroke.

"Although he was a drug addict, he loved us very dearly and my dad was my best friend and was always the one who was there for me," Colleen says.

Speaking of the effect this had on her, she says: "The drinking became heavier and I was taking more drugs.

"I just got lost in it, the more drugs and drink I was taking. There are quite a few years of my life that I don't remember."

Colleen's heartache continued when a relationship with her boyfriend became abusive. She had joint tenancy with him and worried about becoming homeless for a second time, but was also desperate to break her cycle of despair and start a new life and so decided to leave him and seek help for her addictions.

"My ex-partner, he put fags out in my face, he bit me," Colleen says. "He would write on notepads and things in the house, names that stick with you.

"I just thought 'enough was enough'. Nobody else can do it, you've got to want to change."

A passion for football has given Colleen a new focus in her life. Action for Children

After almost a year of sofa surfing, Colleen was able to finally start rebuilding her life after receiving support from charities Glasgow Association for Mental Health and Action for Children, who helped her secure and settle into a new flat and beat her drug addiction.

The ultimate turning point then came when a passion for football was reignited and she was selected to represent Scotland in the Homeless World Cup.

Travelling to Oslo last year on a life-changing trip after the charity Street Soccer Scotland helped her realise her sporting talents, she was delighted to receive a FIFA Fair Play Award during the tournament and says the experience has set her on a new path.

She is now playing with the Motherwell Ladies Development Squad and volunteers with Street Soccer Scotland in the hope of encouraging and inspiring other young athletes.

"It is important to me putting impact into a kid's life and making a difference while they are young,” Colleen says.

“Believing in them and pushing them to do better.

"The more you bottle it up, the harder it is in the future to try and rebuild yourself and open up.

"Even if I can change the mind of a kid to think 'maybe my surroundings aren't right.'

"They should be able to open up and say 'this is what's happening' and get the support they need instead of being silenced."

Colleen hopes she can one day work in community coaching and inspire young people through sport. Action for Children

This weekend, Colleen will mark another big step in her recovery as she accepts the Action for Children Inspirational Young Woman Award at a ceremony in Glasgow.

The award has given her the perspective to look back on her childhood and the factors which led her into addiction as well as allowing her to focus on her future and the dreams she has of becoming a community coach for young people.

"I just thought growing up that everything that was happening was normal," she says.

"As you get older, you start to realise, and put the pieces of the jigsaw together.

"So I just kept engaging with the services and trying my best to change my life around."

She adds: "I didn't realise how much I had actually changed until I read over the nomination.

"If I can give awareness to the younger generation then I think my job is done.

"Even if it is adults, it is never to late to turn your life around. No matter what age you are, you can do it."

Video by Claire McNeil.

