Seven things to do in 'best place to live in Scotland'

The Borders town of Melrose scooped the gong in the annual Sunday Times rankings.

Melrose: Town beat competition around Scotland for top spot. CC by Walter Baxter

A quiet little town in the Scottish Borders has been named the best place to live in the country.

Melrose topped the Scottish list in the Sunday Times annual rankings for 2018, beating the likes of Aberdour, the Black Isle, Orkney, and last year's winner North Berwick.

The guide assesses factors including jobs, schools, broadband, culture, community spirit and local amenities.

The quaint, rural Borders town is known for its monastic ruins and the rolling hills around it, and was also the birthplace of Rugby Sevens.

Here are seven things to do if you happen to pass through chart-topping Melrose.

1. Visit Melrose Abbey

Melrose Abbey: Part-ruined monastery now a tourist spot.

The town's best known-landmark, Melrose Abbey is a partly-ruined monastery of the Cistercian order founded in 1136 at the request of King David I of Scotland.

A number of Scottish kings and nobles were buried there, including the discovery in 1921 of what is believed to be the embalmed heart of Robert the Bruce inside a lead container.

It is now preserved by Historic Scotland and open to visitors in the daytime.

2. Try the shops

Melrose: Borders town was praised for its shops. Google

In its annual rankings, the Sunday Times praised Melrose for its large selection of shops.

It has an array of independent retailers on its streets including arts and crafts and textiles stores, gourmet butchers and delis, specialist bookshops, bakers, chocolatiers and more.

There are also an abundance of cafes and tea rooms to tide you over until your next meal.

3. Go to Abbotsford House

Abbotsford House: Once home to novelist Sir Walter Scott. by Ad Meskens

Located very near Melrose, on the south bank of the River Tweed, Abbotsford House was once the residence of Sir Walter Scott.

The historic building's remarkable gardens and interior have made it a popular site to visit for tourists.

4. See the Leaderfoot Viaduct

Viaduct: Railway bridge first opened in 1863. CC by John Haddington

Also known as the Drygrange Viaduct, this railway bridge over the Tweed dates back to the 19th century.

It was due to be demolished in the 1980s due to its poor condition but it was taken over by Historic Scotland and renovated on multiple occasions.

5. Attend the Borders Book Festival

Judy Murray: She recently wrote a book on her family's tennis successes. SNS Group

Melrose also hosts the annual Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival, which runs for four days in the middle of June.

Based at the Harmony Gardens, guests this year include Judy Murray, Joanna Trollope, Rory Bremner, Sally Magnusson and James Naughtie, while there are also food stalls and a street market.

6. Run up the Eildon Hills

Eildon Hills: Three summits are sit of annual race. CC by Tom Chisholm

You could run (or, if you prefer, walk) up the scenic three summits that make up the Eildon Hills, near the town.

But if you did want to run, there's a competition for that: the Eildon Three Hill race takes place every summer.

7. Check out Hadrian's Wall

Hadrian's Wall: A tour bus ride away from Melrose.

If you're the tour-going type, you could hit two birds with one stone: passing through Melrose as part of a trip to Hadrian's Wall.

The Rosslyn Chapel and Hadrian's Wall tour begins in Edinburgh, visiting the Midlothian chapel (made famous by Dan Brown book The Da Vinci Code) before stopping off in Melrose for lunch.

Then it's through to the historic Roman-built wall before ending up in Northumberland National Park.

