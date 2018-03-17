Student rivalry returns to the Dee ahead of annual boat race

Aberdeen University cinched the title in 2017 ending Robert Gordon's five-year streak.

Race: Robert Gordon aim to claim back the title from Aberdeen University. Aberdeen Boat Race / cropped

On the banks of the River Dee, two rowing boats wait to be filled with their competitors after a coin toss determines which side of the water each team will take.

The 3.5km course, which snakes along the south side of Aberdeen from the Bridge of Dee towards the finish line at an array of boat houses, is well traversed and winning is the only goal.

The Aberdeen Boat Race, which pits some of the best rowers from Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities against each other, is now in its 23rd year and is the longest-running rowing race in Scotland.

Later today, a year of training will boil down to eight crucial minutes which will see one university crowned victorious.

Like the annual Oxbridge race, the Aberdeen competition is fiercely fought. The training is tough and selection for the team is even tougher.

Last year, Aberdeen usurped Robert Gordon's five-year winning streak in a time of seven minutes and 3.4 seconds, along a course shortened due to weather conditions.

In a clean sweep, they also triumphed in the alumni and second crew races, which take place before the main event.

AUBC triumphed in 2017 in a time of 7 minutes 3.4 seconds. Aberdeen Boat Race

Robert Gordon, however, still holds the record for the fastest time, racing past the finishing line in seven minutes and 38.6 seconds in 2016.

Returning to reclaim the title is president of Robert Gordon University Boat Club (RGUBC) Erin Wyness, who has been rowing for more than ten years.

The Aberdeen native, who has been president for three years, has selected one rower who used to study with their arch rivals.

Charlotte Riley is currently undertaking a two-year master's degree in social work at RGU having completed a degree in psychology.

"There's quite a big rivalry between the two universities, especially in sport," explains the 25-year-old from Bromley.

"When I was at the University of Aberdeen, I never imagined that I'd attend both universities - both have great strengths in different academic areas."

Erin Wyness, centre, has been RGUBC president for three years. Aberdeen Boat Race

Taking to the water just under two years ago, rowing has quickly taken over Charlotte's free time. She trains every weekend in between her studies.

"I'm quite a competitive person and really like team sports. The camaraderie in a rowing crew is like nothing else, and it keeps me coming back for more."

Competitiveness is the very nature of the annual boat race, and while the two boat clubs get along during the year, their club houses situated side by side on the banks of the River Dee, come race day it's all about being first to cross that finish line.

Looking to claim a second successive victory is Henry Pettinger-Harte, president of the Aberdeen University Boat Club (AUBC).

While Henry won't be rowing himself, he does already have a champion in his team - 19-year-old Alex Zabala from Spain.

AUBC have a champion in their midst with junior rowing champion Alex Zabala. Aberdeen Boat Race

What began as an after-school hobby at the age of nine soon became an important part of Alex's life, winning a gold medal in the Spanish championships in 2010.

"When I came to study in Aberdeen, I knew I definitely had to join the Aberdeen University Boat Club," he explains.

"Rowing is such a big part of university life for so many people, and I knew I wanted to experience that for myself, so I made sure to check out the university before I came to make sure it had a club."

Looking towards the all-important senior race, sponsored by Aberdeen Standard Investments, Alex reveals the sacrifices made in order to be a strong member of the rowing club.

"Rowing can be quite a painful sport, both physically and mentally, but it's so rewarding. It really makes you feel very accomplished," he says.

"When you're rowing with a crew, you have a very strong connection with them; it's difficult to put into words.

"Sometimes I wonder why I put myself through it all, but I always come back for more. I'm addicted."

With a year of training under their belts, the two teams comprising of eight rowers plus a cox will travel to the starting point at the Bridge of Dee to race the 3.5km course.

Suddenly the months of early mornings and tough training boil down to an intensive eight-minute race.

As the oars touch the water, the only thing on the rowers' minds is lifting that trophy and earning bragging rights for the coming year.

