Keith O'Brien: Broken by the weight of his own hypocrisy

Bernard Ponsonby Bernard Ponsonby

Cardinal who admitted sexual misconduct has died aged 80 after a fall.

Keith O'Brien was only the third Scottish Cardinal since the Reformation.
Keith O'Brien was only the third Scottish Cardinal since the Reformation.

When it was announced that Keith Patrick O'Brien was to become only the third Scottish Cardinal since the Reformation, STV News ran a series of vox-pops from his hometown of Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

What struck me about these was the genuine warmth and pride local people had in his elevation to the conclave of Cardinals. Although Keith O'Brien left Northern Ireland as a youngster he was forever grounded by the ordinary folk of his hometown.

He returned regularly to Ballycastle. The love affair between priest and people was mutual. He also never lost his sense of Irishness either and a soft lilt underscored every utterance he made.

As a younger priest and then as an Archbishop, Keith O Brien was regarded as a liberal within the church. His pronouncements on sexual morality were always couched in careful tones and were in stark contrast to the way in which the late Cardinal Winning engaged with issues such as Section 28.

When he became a Cardinal, however, he argued for Vatican orthodoxy, perhaps a prerequisite for the elevation in the first place. His language proved as uncompromising as Thomas Winning's and was all the more surprising since he was himself, a gay man.

O'Brien's personality was in sharp contrast to his predecessors as Cardinal. Gordon Gray was a gentle soul who lived in an era when media scrutiny was not as it is today. He did not seek the limelight but impressed with a down-to-earth approach to the job in an era when Church leaders were somewhat detached and even feared.

Cardinal Winning on the other hand gave the impression of spoiling for a fight with the moral norms of the times and he was pugilistic in his approach to the upholding of Church teaching. His language was as uncompromising as his demeanour and when he spoke out on the issues of the day the word 'controversy' invariably peppered a journalist's copy.

Hindsight is exact and in many respects it is astonishing that Archbishop O'Brien was appointed a Cardinal. The Vatican vet potential appointees, sensitive that any whiff of scandal compromises the standing of the Church.

Whilst the rumours about his sexuality that followed Keith O'Brien for years would never have stood the test of 'beyond reasonable doubt' they should nevertheless have been a warning that 'on a balance of probabilities' scandal would rear its head at some point.

When it duly came it went beyond mere tittle tattle about having a boyfriend. Credible people told their stories and revealed that O'Brien had abused his position in the Church. Like most scandals that involved shining a light on gross hypocrisy as well as appalling behaviour, the Church did not deal with it well.

Whenever bad news comes calling you can bet your bank book that the Church media machine will compound the horrors about to engulf it.

In broader civic society there was a sense of shock about the revelations since O'Brien had an easy charm and affable manner that made him popular with political leaders. He became something of a broken man under the sheer weight of his own hypocrisy. His humiliation was played out in public and was yet another scandal for a church reeling from yet more sins of the fathers.

In the interests of accuracy it is important to record that for much of his ministry he was a genuinely loved man and was hugely popular among those who came into contact with him. I interviewed Keith O'Brien several times and found nothing phoney in his personality when he inquired how I was doing.

The Independent MSP, the late Margo MacDonald was very taken with him also and I remember her telling me that she really liked him. Margo was a wise woman and added "but that celibacy rule will do him no good".

In the end his work as a priest and the good that he may have done is all overshadowed by scandal. His downfall is his legacy, painful as it is for those who knew and loved him.

