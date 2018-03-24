Crisis point: Rescue charity’s desperate plea to save horses

A charity begs public for help after a difficult winter puts it on the brink of closure.

Leading a small group of horses into an arena, Jaine McPherson watches the excitement ripple through their body as they feed off one another's energy and run freely around the open space.

She is filled with pride as one of the horses spontaneously begins rolling around in delight; an image of happiness which reminds her why she had been so determined to give these horses a chance in the first place.

"She has the life of Riley, why would you want to put her to sleep?" Jaine says. "Why would you want to do that? Because she is no longer any use?"

Jaine is the founder of Animal Support & Rescue, a charity which predominantly rehabilitates horses and helps find suitable homes for those well enough to be re-homed.

Their motto has always been to give a voice to the voiceless and look after the animals others have given up hope on.

Horses Bajo and Gringo are best of friends. Jerry Smith

Since founding the charity five years ago, a small group of volunteers have been rescuing horses and taking them under their wing. Many come into their care when the owners are no longer able to keep them, either because of the costs associated with an illness or injury, or if personal circumstances mean they are unable to look after them.

A few have also been taken on by the charity after being mistreated, with one pony still dealing with the trauma of having fireworks thrown at him by his previous owners. After four years of tailored care, he will still only let a very select group people put a head collar on him.

While each horse brings its own challenge, Jaine and the team now face their biggest problem to date after a tough winter left the charity in financial crisis and in danger of closing, with around £15,000 needed to get them back on track.

If they are unable to raise enough money to cover their high winter costs and vet bills, Jaine says they will be faced with the difficult scenario of having to put down the horses they are unable to re-home.

As well as facing soaring bills for feed, hay and shavings and a spate of costly vet bills, the volunteers are also mourning the sudden death of their friend Karen Crawford, one of the founding volunteers who had a passion for horses and played an important role within the charity as the Animal Support & Rescue's chief fundraiser.

Jaine bought an ex-racehorse seven years ago and this inspired her to set up the charity. STV

Based at the Mid Gavin Equestrian Centre in Renfrewshire, a team of ten volunteers manage a seven-day rota for the animals in their care. Currently full to capacity with 27 horses, they treat horses who have a number of long-term health conditions ranging from narcolepsy and liver disease to heart murmurs and arthritis.

Frustrated at what she feels is a "disposable society" attitude, Jaine says it has been so rewarding to see horses flourish when given the right care and attention.

"We get to know every single one of these horses individually, and they have all got their own personalities," she says.

"We've got Sally who is a wee old mare. She has an old injury that we don't think was treated right.

"Her owner said she was going to put Sally to sleep. I've had Sally for five years and she toddles about the yard.

"Yes, she is old and she has a funny shaped back because of the way her leg is, but that's five years Sally has had.

"We do everything we can to give the horses every chance we can, they deserve it."

The charity has launched an online fundraising campaign to help them pay for emergency vet bills. Animal Support & Rescue

With no consistent funding, the charity relies on donations but has struggled to raise awareness of the work the small team is doing.

"I feel we are at crisis point," she says. "It has been a really hard winter and the horses haven't been managing to get out in the fields as much. We do have an indoor arena which is good for exercising but the hay bill is through the roof.

"My back is up against the wall, I don't know what else I can do to save the charity."

The charity has launched a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign to specifically help them pay for the most recent vet bill after one of the horse Sammy was rushed in for emergency treatment.

A fond favourite among the yard, Sammy took suddenly unwell this month and vets then discovered she had a tumour. It was not something medical treatment could ease and Sammy was sadly put down, a difficult decision for the charity but one they felt was in the best interest of the horse.

Now, the high winter costs and outstanding vet bills has left the charity facing crisis point as they worry about the future of the horses they have been so lovingly caring for.

Rosie is one of the 27 horses cared for by the charity. Animal Support & Rescue

"The rescues are full, we are all full," Jaine says. "That's why we have a waiting list.

"We've got Chit-Chat who is in her 40s and in palliative care. We've got Sarah with a grade-five heart murmur. Sarah could go at anytime.

"We've got two horses with narcolepsy, who is going to take them? Nobody is going to take them.

"If we can't get people to step up for us, we are going to have to look at closing the charity down and there's only one road to do that."

Finlay is one of the horses who has been re-homed by the charity. Animal Support & Rescue

Doing everything in their power to save the charity they care so deeply for, Jaine says the memories of their friend and fellow volunteer Karen Crawford continues to be at the forefront of all their thoughts after having sadly lost her very suddenly this month.

Karen, 41, was well known for her impeccable organisation skills and was incredibly resourceful in seeking donations and setting up fundraisers. Knowing how much she cared for the horses, Janie says they are determined to fight for the cause they know Karen believed wholeheartedly in.

"Karen approached me after I had been [running the charity] for a few months and asked if she could come up and help out," she says.

"I had three horses at that point, she fell in love with Pete and he was an absolutely amazing big horse. It was her passion for Pete that drove her."

She adds: "Karen worked so hard with us to keep all this going. It's actually really heartbreaking.

"We are going to fight hard for Karen's legacy."

At crisis point: A charity is in danger of closing after a difficult winter. Jerry Smith

As well as paying their outstanding bills, the charity is also appealing to their 5000 followers on Facebook to each consider pledging £1 a month and help them secure a more stable outlook moving forward.

Karen McDonald is one of the volunteers who currently spends time looking after the horses at the yard in Renfrewshire.

Having a love of horses from a young age, she now helps out a couple of times a week.

"I just love the outdoors and the differences you see in the horses when you take them on," she says.

"Some have been mistreated or are very thin, or sometimes their hooves are really overgrown.

"You get all that sorted and you feed them up a bit and you get them a good groom and they just turn into different horses altogether.

"Everybody who comes falls in love with one of them and that will be the one they will try and spend more time with."

Hoping to welcome more volunteers into a variety of different roles, Jaine says they have an open-door policy at the yard and says the invitation to visit the horses and find out more about their work is open to all.

"If anybody has a passion for horses then please come and meet them," Jaine says.

"It's all about the horses. We need financial support, we need physical support, we need volunteers and we need fundraisers - anything to keep this charity going for the horses.

"They have all got a story to tell and every single one deserves a chance."

