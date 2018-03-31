  • STV
VHS at 40: Digital killed the video star but tape lives on

It has been decades since the VHS recorder launched in the UK but fans still adore it.

Tape-tastic: The incredible era of VHS.
Hands up if you recognise this little wonder?

Did you know it has been an incredible 40 years since the videocassette recorder launched in the UK?

For all of you young streamers out there, this is what the cool kids had when apple still only meant fruit.

We of the Sony Walkman generation know what we mean - as do those of us who were the predecessors even to that, when your phone number actually had words in it such as 'Dundee 4731'.

This was the era when having the family's video rental club card in your pocket gave you near legendary status in the playground.

Not that you actually owned your own VHS player of course. Dear me no, you rented it.

JVC released the first VHS machines in Japan in late 1976, and in the United States in early 1977.

The glamorous Video Home System is believed to have arrived in Britain the following year, in 1978.

One of the first models was the JVC HR-3300EK costing £799 which in current money would be close to a whopping £4000.

There had been other tech attempts previous to this, but JVC really marked the beginning for many fans.

Remember the 'Be kind, Rewind' stickers on you rental tapes with the neon smiley face? Those were the years before you had a smiley emoji.

Actually, remember the entire concept of a video store? Many a happy moment was spent scouring the shelves for a decent flick. The more slime or blood red slasher writing on the cover, the better.

Less than four years ago Blockbuster operated in 300 retail locations.
These days, the video shop has become something of an endangered species in the wild.

It's not hard to see why. Netflix now has 104 million subscribers worldwide.

Less than four years ago Blockbuster operated in 300 retail locations - last year that number was down to 12 and nine of those were in Alaska.

VHS still has its die-hard fans though, more even that those of us who simply haven't uncluttered our attic in a while.

Gordon Brown, from Glasgow, is one such fan.

"I've got three VHS players actually," he says. "Everyone got into them. It was around the time I met my wife at a Simple Minds gig. We both had our Afghan coats and long hair.

"I still use my VHS, I've got tapes of music recordings, like Ready Steady Go with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and a Tina Turner concert in Paris."

If Ebay is anything to by, the value of VHS tapes has increased over the years, so if you were savvy like Gordon you could end up making a few bob, particularly if you own any rare, in-demand tapes.

A Greek edition of Disney's Pinocchio for example, is currently up for sale on the online trading site for £3000 along with a factory sealed box set of the Darling Buds of May for around £2725.

A limited edition 18-rated graphic tape, called Expose, sold for £1,555.27 online in January of this year -only 250 units were produced.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJys1m0KZbM | youtube

Money aside, there is always the priceless value of nostalgia.

The most popular titles of VHS on Amazon include a mix of classic Disney movies and box sets, including Postman Pat, Pingu, Bambi, Lady and the Tramp and Star Wars.

As Gordon says: "I've got a couple of old cartoon tapes of Deputy Dawg and He-Man too.

"I remember when the video The Thing came out, and everybody wanted that one.

"A few cinemas even began closing down because of how popular the VHS tapes became."

VHS ruled the home entertainment world for decades before Sony created the DVD player in 1994.

In 2001, retail DVDs topped VHS sales for the first time and a few years later, in 2006, A History Of Violence became the final major Hollywood movie to be released in tape format.

The last remaining VHS VCR producer ceased manufacturing recorders in 2016, bringing the analogue videotape era to an end.

But as we continue to look back fondly over the years of enjoyment VHS brought us, here are a few tapes you might recognise up for sale now on Amazon UK in their featured section.

The results may vary based on the day and your preferences, but it's still a good idea of what VHS fans are still looking for.

VHS: Gone but not forgotten

1. Paulie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYZ6CfNdX_E | youtube

2. Jack Taylor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID0QoJRBS2o | youtube

3. Postman Pat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z6CiVFmEI4 | youtube

4. Pingu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sct5j7Quo54 | youtube

5. Clear and Present Danger

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9tFd937bkk | youtube

6. Captain Corelli's Mandolin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOMmwyfPEio | youtube

7. Ghostbusters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vntAEVjPBzQ | youtube

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMJPwRWaZBI | youtube

9. Sooty and Co.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7JXtdwhAkM | youtube

10. Jumanji

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WaAUE4MXs8 | youtube

