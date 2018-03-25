Life as a single mother and how my grandmother inspired me

Jemma Wallace looks to family tree for inspiration on new book about single parenting.

An author is exploring the topic of single parenting in her new book. Jemma Wallace

When a butterfly flaps its delicate and beautifully detailed wings, it is said to have a rippling effect.

Picturing the scene in her mind, Jemma Wallace was reminded of families and the way in which decisions made by one generation can affect the next.

When sitting in the abortion clinic six years ago and being asked by the doctor why she wanted to terminate her pregnancy, she suddenly said with an air of certainty "I don't".

At that moment, she realised she could and, more than that, wanted to be a single parent. She realised she had a lot of love to give her baby.

Her thoughts then travelled back to her grandmother who was a single mother in 1950s Edinburgh. She had heard many stories about this strong and loving woman who had kept her baby at a time when many others were being convinced to adopt.

In the past six years, Jemma's son Archie has brought her more joy than she could ever have dreamed. Like her grandmother, she also juggles her work life with motherhood.

Filled with this love, she would often think back to what life must have been like for her grandmother who she never had the chance to meet.

How had society's treatment of single mothers changed she wondered? Or perhaps, more importantly, what stigmas had still not shifted?

As more ideas began to form in her head, Jemma could feel her enthusiasm for creative writing reignite, a subject she had just finished studying before falling pregnant.

So when a friend sent her details about a writing competition seeking new writers to submit work on this very subject, she knew it was too good an opportunity to pass up on.

Finding every possible moment to put her thoughts onto paper and submit the first 5000 words of a novel, the 35-year-old's fictional story went on to win the One in Four competition.

This has secured her a £10,000 publishing contract with Trapeze Books and mentoring from author Tilly Bagshawe, with the book due to be published in the summer of 2019.

Jemma's debut book will be published by summer 2019. Jemma Wallace

Taking inspiration from personal experiences in her family to build her own fiction, Jemma's book Butterflies will feature the experiences of two women from the same family as they each embark on their own journeys through single parenthood in 1953 and 2012.

"Despite the fact it was the 1950s, and she was brought up by a single parent and there were a lot of social stigmas, my mum's memories of her childhood are so fantastic - she has all these great stories," Jemma says.

"The book is going to be a fictional story but I am influenced by my own story."

Jemma's grandmother sadly died at the age of 50 and so they never met. She has often wanted to ask her what it was like bringing up a child on her own, after her partner left her, and how she felt bringing up a child while set against the tide of public opinion at the time which frowned upon being a single mother outside of marriage.

She was also interested in this notion that certain reasons for single parenting were viewed as being more socially acceptable than others.

"It wasn't easy to bring up children if you were widowed, but it was an easier excuse." Jemma says.

"Her own dad, my mum's grandfather, was completely ashamed of his daughter for getting pregnant out of wedlock. So she took herself away to stay with friends while she was pregnant because he was just too ashamed of her.

"My grandmother used to wear her own mother's wedding rings so people wouldn't judge her or wouldn't question it.

"My mum went to full time childcare with a council nursery from the age of three months because my grandmother was determined to work and provide for her."

Jemma's mother always spoke fondly of her childhood and her close relationship. Jemma Wallace

According to One Parent Families Scotland, there are 170,000 single parents in Scotland, with 92% of these mothers and 8% fathers. A total of 59.2% are in employment

While her research into single parenting over the past six decades has illuminated change, Jemma also wanted to look at aspects that bound the two characters together.

"There's a certain kind of loneliness," she says.

"As a single parent, I get my child ready for bed, put him to bed and then I am sitting in the evening on my own, quite a lot.

"I look back and wonder about my mum's mum. She would be putting my mum to bed and then she would be sitting. She didn't have Netflix of course.

"There's a theme of loneliness and the not having somebody there who shares the responsibility - the responsibility for the welfare of the child and also the financial side.

"I think that kind of theme is something that possibly hasn't changed."

As well as drawing on stories of her grandmother, Jemma will also use stories gathered from the present day to create her second main character in the book, who is coming out of an abusive relationship to be faced with a lengthy custody battle.

"We do live in a society now where people are encouraged to talk about anything, whether it is mental health or abusive relationships," Jemma says.

"People are less shying away from topics that are difficult.

"I think that any kind of issues around mental health and domestic abuse and stories about this are more welcome and there is a much more open dialogue."

Themes of love and loneliness are set to feature in the book which has drawn inspiration from Jemma's own family tree. Jemma Wallace

While Jemma wants to give space to the struggles and stigmas facing single mothers, she is also determined to highlight the love and special bond felt between a mother and their child, regardless of the family set-up and regardless of the era.

"I used to think before I had Archie that I wouldn't be able to go on my girls holidays any more or I wouldn't be able to go out on a night out and then actually, having Achire, I don't want to do any of those things, I want to look after Archie because he is my little person that I love more than anything," she says.

"I have a six-year-old, an amazing little boy who I can't imagine not being in the world. Yes, I imagine it being tough at times, in terms of having that full responsibility and thinking 'if the car breaks down, the money is coming off of my wages, nobody is helping me out' but at the same time, it is so amazing.

"All of the experiences we have had, and the relationship I have with Archie, it is so close and he is just a great wee guy.

"That love and determination to protect that child is what makes them secure and happy and I think security and love are really important for healthy children growing up.

"I felt that love from my mum and she had felt that love from her mother."

