Weightlifting mum-of-two flying the flag for Scotland

Lisa Tobias from Glasgow began weightlifting a few years ago after her children were born.

Power mum: Lisa Tobias and her children Naomi and Jared. STV

She likes a bit of chocolate and watching her iPad in the bath after a long day but those are not the only reasons the nation loves Lisa Tobias.

At less than 5ft tall she is also a powerhouse of strength - a weightlifter in the Team Scotland Squad, former world powerlifting champion and a world record breaker.

She also achieved all of that after giving birth to her two lovely children, Naomi and Jared, and manages all of her athletic training while also being a super mother.

One of four weightlifters in the Team Scotland squad currently competing at the Commonwealth Games, she is now down in Gold Coast Australia ready to fly the flag for Scotland.

"It's been incredible," she says. "I was a gymnast as a child and then stopped that to have Naomi and Jarred.

"I then got into powerlifting and switched to weightlifting to realise my childhood dream of making the Commonwealth Games."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5757131162001-power-mum.jpg" />

The mother only switched her attention to the sport after witnessing others shine in Glasgow a few years ago.

She was an elite gymnast throughout her teenage years and into her early 20s until she had her son and daughter.

She eventually returned to gymnastics, initially just to get fit, but then her fierce competitive spirit took over.

Tobias met with a personal trainer who persuaded her to begin lifting weights, something she had never done before.

To her surprise, she discovered that she was remarkably strong for someone of her size.

She entered a powerlifting competition. A few months later Lisa was Scottish champion. Then she became the British, European and then world powerlifting champion.

She broke the world record on her way to gold, lifting three times her body weight.

Then, she watched the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

It was a gamechanger. "I went to watch the weightlifting and thought: I want to do that, I want to be at the next Commonwealth Games," Lisa says.

And she did. After three years dedicated to learning the new sport, Lisa is over in Australia competing for her country.

Team Scotland is taking part in all 18 sports and it is the biggest team Scotland has ever sent overseas for a Commonwealth Games.

For Lisa, it's a dream come true and her children are backing her all the way.

"I've got a lot of support and they're great," she says, hugging them. "They're right behind me all the way."

