Eggcellent sweet treats to enjoy ahead of Easter Sunday

These cracking cakes and cookies will help you keep away from the chocolate egg stash.

Eggcellent: Sweet treats to stop you breaking into your Easter egg stash. Tim Hortons / cropped

As Easter approaches, the temptation to crack into stashes of mini eggs, is almost too much to bear.

Aside from Christmas, it feels as though it is the only holiday where eating lots of chocolate and sweets alongside a cup of tea is a perfectly acceptable breakfast.

Ahead of the most eggciting holiday in the calendar, we sought out some of the quirky Easter themed treats that can be found across Scotland.

From battered deep fried Creme Eggs to hot cross bun macarons, here's some of the sweetest treats you can get your hands on to save yourself eating all those Easter eggs by accident.

Easter chick white chocolate macarons

These chirpy chicks are filled with white chocolate. Almondine/Instagram

Aberdeen patisserie Almondine have brought back their popular Easter chick macarons this year, which would make a gorgeous gift for someone who isn't a fan of chocolate eggs or just an alternative way to enjoy a sweet taste of Easter.

The yellow Italian-style almond cookies are sandwiched together with white chocolate ganache and are sure to sell quickly in the run up to Easter.

Easter egg cheesecake

This eggstra-chocolately cheesecake looks delicious. Kitschnbake

Newport-on-Tay's beloved cafe Kitschnbake may be well known for its daily scone forecast, but when it comes to Easter treats they're the one to watch.

While the treats change daily in the cafe across the water from Dundee, previous treats available this month have included an Easter egg traybake, a towering cake decorated with mini eggs and a drizzle of chocolate and this stunning Easter egg cheesecake.

The kindhearted staff have also been collecting Easter eggs to donate to a local foodbank.

Deep fried Creme Eggs

Why deep fry a Mars bar when there are Creme Eggs available? The Ashvale Brechin/Facebook

Of course, Scotland is known for its ability to deep fry almost anything and the classic battered Mars bar has been swapped for fondant-filled Creme Eggs at The Ashvale Fish and Chip shop in Brechin.

For just a pound you can tuck into an explosion of crispy savoury batter and gooey chocolate and for £2, you can add a scoop of ice cream.

Chocolate cookie nest doughnut

Tim Hortons have added an Easter doughnut to their range, Tim Hortons

Canadian doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons has taken over Scotland since launching its first UK site in Glasgow city centre in 2017.

Now with eight locations from Dunfermline to Ayr, the chain has unveiled a limited edition doughnut which features it's own mini birds nest.

The chocolate cookie nest doughnut features a chocolate filled doughnut which is then dunked in sugar fondant and topped with a birds nest made of cookie crumbs and mini eggs.

It will be sold in stores until April 15, so you have plenty of time to get your sugar fix.

Hot cross bun macarons

These sweet treats taste just like the festive glazed buns. Mademoiselle Macaron/Facebook

Mademoiselle Macaron in Edinburgh have created a range of beautifully crafted French patisserie for the holiday, with three individually flavoured macarons available to buy in their Grindlay Street shop or ordered online.

Created in the shape of Easter favourite hot cross buns, each sweet is flavoured with the dried fruit and spice flavours of the sweet bun and features the classic cross across the dome of each almond meringue cookie.

Other flavours include vanilla Easter bunnies complete with long ears and fluffy tails and chirpy chicks, with a creme egg filling.

Easter brownies

These chocolate brownies are covered with chocolate eggs and drizzled with chocolate. Hannah Bakes Cakes/Facebook

Swapping her usual cupcakes for something even more decadant, Aberdeen baker Hannah Bakes Cakes has launched some extra chocolately additions to her range in time for Easter.

Alongside cupcake flavours featuring Creme Eggs, caramel eggs, Oreo eggs and Malteaser bunnies, Hannah has also added a range of brownies groaning with sweets and topped with a generous drizzle of white chocolate.

Available to order, these super sweet brownies will help you get your Easter sugar fix easily.

Creme Egg ice cream

Crolla's have added Creme Eggs to their gelato. Crolla's Gelateria/Facebook

For a super sweet treat this Easter, Crolla's Gelaterias across Scotland have unveiled grand tubs of Creme Egg ice cream.

From Aberdeen to Leith, Creme Egg fans can get a hold of an ice cream cone topped with creamy gelato, crispy chocolate shell and sweet fondant rippled through each scoop.

