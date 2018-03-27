  • STV
  • MySTV

My ovarian cancer fight and why I need help buying more time

Pamela Tulloch Pamela Tulloch

Fi Munro, 32, hopes to raise enough money to stabilise her cancer and spend more time with family.

Fi Munro: Every extra day with my family is priceless.
Fi Munro: Every extra day with my family is priceless. STV

"My name is Fi Munro. I'm 32-years-old and I'm dying."

Staring bravely down the lens as she shares her story with the world, Fi's message speaks straight from the heart.

Her inherent zest for life cannot be hampered. She is not ready to stop fighting. But she cannot do it alone.

"My cancer is aggressive. My tumours are growing fast.

"Cancer is spreading around my body.

"I need your help."

Each day spent with her family, the Perthshire woman counts as a victory against the stage four ovarian cancer she was diagnosed with in 2016.

Six doses of chemotherapy and major surgery, involving the removal of five of her organs and partial removal of four others, followed.

Fi was left with a colostomy bag and she also had to accept that her dream of having a baby couldn't be realised after having a hysterectomy.

Despite a gruelling period of treatment, remission followed and Fi was able to realise her ambition of teaching children and adults yoga. She even wrote a book in the hope of helping others with stage four cancer.

Then, at the start of the year, she was given the difficult news that her cancer had returned.

After being admitted to hospital with chest pains and breathlessness, doctors discovered her right lung had collapsed and the cavity had filled with fluid.

A tumour has developed on Fi's right lung with several others in her abdominal cavity. She could have just months to live.

Frustrated but not without fight, she is now turning her efforts towards raising enough money to pay for treatment which she hopes will help extend her life.

She has already received her quota of the drug called Avastin on the NHS and so can only now receive this treatment privately.

Fi says her surgery was the largest operation the surgeons had ever performed on a stage four cancer patient.
Fi says her surgery was the largest operation the surgeons had ever performed on a stage four cancer patient. Fi Munro

Having felt the benefit during her initial treatment, she hopes access to this drug will slow down the progression of her cancer and stabilise it enough to allow her to hopefully take part in an immunotherapy trial when it comes to Tayside.

"It is frustrating but I feel really fortunate that I got [Avastin] in the first place," Fi says.

"There are so many places in the UK where you can't get it all."

The 32-year-old says her diagnosis has made her live her life to the fullest.
The 32-year-old says her diagnosis has made her live her life to the fullest. Fi Munro

Speaking openly has always been Fi's approach to tackling her cancer. In her blog, she recalls how she and her husband Ewan had been trying to start a family when she experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which was caused by the ovarian tumours.

She had emergency surgery due to internal bleeding when her fallopian tube ruptured. Then, a week before a scheduled procedure to pinpoint the cause of her symptoms, Fi collapsed at work and had to be rushed to hospital where she was later faced with the news that she had stage four cancer.

Working as an award winning researcher specialising in health and healthcare up until this point, Fi has spent the last two years dedicating time to understanding her diagnosis and focusing her efforts on recovery.

As well as training to be a yoga instructor, she also been following a healthy diet and taking regular walks outdoors, writing on her blog that "life is a gift and an adventure waiting to be embraced and enjoyed."

Fi has written a book called Love, Light and Mermaid Tales.
Fi has written a book called Love, Light and Mermaid Tales. Fi Munro

While news of her cancer's return has been a lot harder to come to terms with than her initial diagnosis, Fi's determination to continue fighting and focus on alternative treatments remain strong.

"So many of us take for granted the time we have on earth," Fi says.

"We seem to think we are going to live forever. This has been such a wake-up call for me."

She adds: "It has just made me appreciate how important each day is and to live your life to the fullest.

"So even though I am facing this dire prognosis, these are the days where I am actually experiencing the most joy and the most love because I am going out there and just grabbing life."

Initially worried about having to ask people she didn't know for help, Fi has been overwhelmed by the response of the crowdfunder so far, with more than £12,000 raised of the £200,000 goal.

She is hopeful that the donations will continue and allow her to buy the precious time she so longs for. As she so powerful writes in her online campaign page, "I still have a lot of living to do."

"It would buy me more time, even an extra day with my family. That's priceless," Fi says. "You can't put a price on that.

"It is just so amazing that people are helping with that and hopefully giving me the time and stability that I need to go on the immunotherapy drug trial - and who knows what that will lead to."

She adds: "The gift that people are giving me is more time to make memories and share love with my family and that is absolutely priceless.

"I'm just 32-years-old. I've got all the hopes and dreams of anyone else my age. I want to travel more, spend more time with my friends, watch my sister's kids grow up and play with them and I have got my yoga business.

"There's just so much I feel I am being robbed of because of a disease that I am losing control over."

Video by Louise Cowie.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.