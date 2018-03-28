Top tips from Scotland's national chef for greener cooking

MasterChef winner Gary Maclean is supporting a national campaign on climate change.

Gary Maclean: National chef urging Scots to make small changes in their kitchens. Stewart Attwood

Scotland's national chef has unveiled a list of top tips to help Scots cook in a more environmentally friendly way.

MasterChef winner Gary Maclean is teaming up with the Scottish Government as part of a national campaign to combat climate change.

Mr Maclean, who was named the country's first national chef last year, is urging Scots to make small changes to make their kitchens greener.

The latest Scottish Household Survey revealed that 55% of Scots view climate change as an immediate and urgent problem.

A new government campaign Greener Scotland is raising awareness of how making greener lifestyle changes is easier than many people think.

Actions such as washing clothes at 30C, leaving the car behind for shorter journeys and turning down thermostat dials by one degree can all make a difference, says Greener Scotland.

A report last year found that household waste accounts for 57% of Scotland's carbon impact from waste despite it only amounting to a quarter of the Scottish total.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5589034458001-recycling.jpg" />

Mr Maclean, who won the BBC cooking show in 2016 and is also a senior lecturer at City of Glasgow College, revealed his nine top tips for greener, less wasteful kitchens:

Plan your meals: Planning ahead for the week with a shopping list means you will only buy what you need, saving you money and helping the environment.

Use leftovers: When organising your week's meals, figure in how you might use your leftovers too, even just for quick lunches and snacks, rather than throwing them away.

Know your labels: Make sure you check and understand the 'use by' and 'best before' dates on products before you buy. 'Use by' relates to food safety while 'best before' is an indication of quality.

Buy loose fruit and veg: Buying loose rather than pre-packaged is often cheaper, cuts down on packaging and stops you buying more than you need.

Freeze your bread: Stick any bread you know you won't use straight away in the freezer - it keeps for longer and you can toast it straight from frozen, which tastes just as good as from fresh.

You don't always need to plate food: If you're hosting a big family dinner or dinner party, it can be better to put a big dish or bowl in the middle of the table and let people dig in. It means leftovers can be frozen rather than chucked out, reducing food waste.

Get reusable freezer bags: These handy inventions mean you can freeze food flat, taking up less space in the freezer and speeding up the defrosting process when you need the food.

Date your leftovers: Label your leftovers with a name and date before they go in the freezer so you know when to enjoy them at their best – and what they are.

Use a compost bin: Unavoidable food waste like eggs shells and vegetable peelings can still be recycled, with most local authorities now providing food waste bins. Alternatively, you can get your own.

'Small, simple and easy changes make all the difference. They also save you money and help the environment.' Scottish national chef Gary Maclean

Mr Maclean said: "Tackling climate change isn't about a huge lifestyle overhaul. Small, simple and easy changes make all the difference.

"They also save you money and help the environment.

"Often, it's about going back to basics - buy loose fruit and veg instead of packaged, plan your meals ahead for the week or freeze leftovers to cut down on food waste.

"Every little change adds up to make Scotland a cleaner, greener place to live."

The Scottish Household Survey highlighted that 56% of Scottish households are now disposing of their food waste in compost bins provided by councils, a figure that has more than doubled since 2012.

But Zero Waste Scotland estimates that Scottish households still throw out 600,000 tonnes of food each year, 60% of which is avoidable.

The estimated cost of this to people in Scotland is £1.1bn each year - the equivalent of £460 per household.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "We can already see the impact that climate change is making on the world.

"That's why the Scottish Government is committed to reducing Scotland's impact on the environment.

"Greener living will help to make Scotland a better place to be - cleaner air, warmer homes, less noise and pollution, as well as better health and fitness for everyone.

"By making simple everyday lifestyle changes today, we will go a long way towards helping Scotland fight the serious consequences of climate change.

"Everyone has a part to play."

