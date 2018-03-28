  • STV
  • MySTV

Borders photographer scoops top prize in competition

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Stephen Whitehorne has been named Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2017.

Winner: This image was captured by Stephen Whiteworne.
Winner: This image was captured by Stephen Whiteworne. Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2017

A photographer from the Borders has scooped the top prize in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2017.

Stephen Whitehorne, from Duns, captured an image of sunlit autumn trees at a loch, which he described as "an oasis of calm and tranquility".

Initially concentrating his efforts on abstractions through the reflections on the water, he became aware of something special developing in the quality of the light.

Mr Whitehorne said: "It was at the end of a glorious afternoon last October, with my camera pointing down at the water once more, that I became aware of an increasing intensity to the glow of the surface reflections.

"The glancing, autumn sunlight illuminated the bankside trees opposite and rendered a perfectly reflected image among the lily pads.

"I knew I had captured a striking photograph but I was totally unprepared on receiving the call to tell me that the image had won not only the Scottish Landscape - the Land category but also the overall title of Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2017!"

Junior: Andrew Bulloch won Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year.
Junior: Andrew Bulloch won Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year. Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2017

Judges Andy Hall, Niall Irvine and Polly Pullar selected winners from eight categories covering environmental, botanical, abstract, wildlife and landscape subjects.

Describing the appeal of the overall winner, Mr Hall said: "The strength of this image is in its dramatic lighting. It evokes a sense of serenity which is compelling in its autumnal colour and balanced composition."

The 8th annual Awards for nature photography shot in Scotland attracted entries from professional and amateur photographers from around the world and included categories for juniors (under-18s) and for students undertaking a photography element in their course.

Winning the title of Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year for a remarkable second year running is 15-year-old Andrew Bulloch from Edinburgh.

Mr Bulloch said: "This year's photo Eriskay Football Stadium was taken on a family holiday to North Uist in the summer of 2017.

"We drove south to Eriskay on a stormy day and I saw this little football pitch down below the road.

"We stopped so I could get a photo and then I just had to go and play football on it as well.

"Very recently I found out it was featured by FIFA as one of the eight most unique places to play football in the world!"

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.