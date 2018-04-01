'My daughter would not be who she is without autism'

An Edinburgh mother looks back at her daughter's journey with Asperger's Syndrome.

Different: Catherine champions her daughter Nina's uniqueness. Catherine Simpson

Staring coolly into the camera lens, Nina Mega's personality is captured in one simple black and white photograph.

Her hair is cropped, a piercing hangs from her eyebrow, and the biker jacket she's wearing is taught as she crosses her arms, staring into the camera.

"Nina is cool," her mother Catherine Simpson says. "She's one of the coolest people I know."

Yet the 23-year-old, from Edinburgh, has another part of her identity hidden in the moody photograph.

Nina has Asperger's Syndrome, one of a range of conditions associated with the autism spectrum.

It took eight years to diagnose Nina with autism. Catherine Simpson

The striking picture is to form part of an exhibition in Glasgow of 100 images which show what living life with autism is really like.

For Catherine, there was one aspect of her daughter's personality she wanted to portray through the photograph.

"I thought that would make an interesting point, that autism is cool."

Ever since Nina was young, Catherine knew there was something different about her dark haired daughter, who seemed unhappy and could not find joy in many things children her age would delight in.

"Things I would see as nice, she doesn't react as though they are nice like a party or a present because it was wrapped up in paper and she couldn't see what was inside it, that made her nervous," Catherine explains.

"I felt that she should have been happier, because we were trying to give her everything and give her a really happy life, yet she seemed upset more often than I thought it would have been normal to be."

Taking Nina to the doctor at just two years old, Catherine was dismissed over her fears Nina was autistic.

She wonders some 20 years later if the delay in a diagnosis was due to her being a girl, adding that autism was seen as a "boys condition" in the 90s.

While Catherine was trying to make sense of her unique little girl, she was also made to feel her daughter's behaviour was her own fault.

Nina, aged 18 months, with her mother Catherine. Catherine Simpson

"I got referred to speech therapists, occupational therapists, I got sent on parenting courses, they said it was my fault, if I parented better I'd have a better child," she says.

Raising a child with autism but without a diagnosis was a difficult period for Catherine and her family.

"Sometimes you get frustrated and think 'why can't you make my life easier'," Catherine explains.

"That stopped immediately [after the diagnosis] because you think 'they can't make my life easier, because this place is too difficult for them or this activity is too difficult for them'."

A referral to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh when Nina was ten changed everything, where psychologists quickly determined she had Asperger's Syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum.

For Catherine, the diagnosis gave her conflicting thoughts. On one hand, she finally knew what was so different about her daughter but she was concerned about her future.

"I was pretty terrified because I didn't know what it meant, I didn't know what it would mean for her in the future," she says.

"I didn't know if she would ever go to university and have friends, I didn't know if she would pass her driving test, or if she would be able to live independently, all things she has done.

"I wished I had known then what I know now but it didn't take long to put it into perspective."

Nina, pictured on her fifth birthday, asked if there was a cure. Catherine Simpson

Nina knew that there was something different about herself, but she too was conflicted when she was told she was autistic.

"I had very mixed feelings about it, on the one hand I felt that now I know what it was i could do something about it but on the other hand I asked if there was a cure and they said no," Nina explains.

"I was kind of disappointed and frustrated to find that out at the time. I've since changed my mind about wanting to be cured."

While nobody knew Nina had Asperger's, soon after her diagnosis she was bullied by other children for being different, which carried on well into her early teens.

"During that time when she was getting bullied, I couldn't really go out to work because I was constantly trying to problem solve, waiting for the phone to ring and that's when I decided I would stay at home and write, because I had always wanted to be a writer," Catherine says.

She penned a novel called Truestory, about a young boy with autism who refuses to leave the house told from the perspective of his mother.

It was a cathartic challenge for the 54-year-old, who poured her own feelings of isolation, worry, tension and blame into its pages.

Since publishing the book in 2015, Nina has accompanied her mother to school talks to give her own perspective of having autism and the positive aspects of being different.

Nina pictured with Catherine, sister Lara and father Marcello. Catherine Simpson

Changing schools aged 14, Nina soon thrived and went on to make friends and have relationships which her mother feared she would not be able to do.

In 2017, she graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in German.

For Nina, her memory skills and perfectionism when it comes to academia have made autism a part of her she would not expel.

"There definitely are positive aspects, for example it gives you an insight into things that other people don't necessarily have an insight into.

"I find it very easy to work with other autistic people, find it really easy to converse with them because we're all really on the same wavelength.

"It's given me a mind that is pretty good for academic stuff, I've got a good memory, got good pattern recognition, it's definitely not all downsides."

April marks the start of Autism Awareness Month, with World Autism Awareness Day taking place on April 2.

On Sunday April 1, Catherine's moody picture of Nina will be joined by 99 others in an exhibition held at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow from April 1 to May 4 in partnership with charity Scottish Autism.

The number is significant, with one in 100 people in the UK on the autistic spectrum according to The National Autistic Society.

Nina says she she would not be the same person without autism. Catherine Simpson

The Autism in Focus exhibition aims to capture the real picture of autism in Scotland, creating a greater understanding and acceptance of what can be a hidden disability.

Each photograph is accompanied by a personal story which explains what life can be like on the autism spectrum.

For Nina, who achieved everything her family had hoped for her and more, being part of the exhibition shows that being different is something to be celebrated and that by doing something positive from her negative experiences as a child, she can create something rather beautiful.

Without autism, she says, she would not be the same person.

"It is me, there is no untangling us that's why I say I am autistic rather than I am a person with autism because the latter implies that the autism can be separated from us but really I would be a different person without it, there is no separating us."

